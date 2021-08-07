Rent Is A Scam: Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.
Poor persons in the US have to bend over backwards and degrade themselves in all sorts of official and unofficial ways for a few bucks in welfare, but the Pentagon can spend trillions on a 20-year war that achieves nothing but making a**holes rich without being asked a question.
The bad news is the oligarchic empire is ratcheting up authoritarian control with the goal of trapping us in an Orwellian dystopia so gradually we don't notice, but the good news is they won't succeed because they'll get us all killed via nuclear war or climate collapse first.
Always blame the manipulators, not the manipulated.
Q: What is a landlord?
A: A landlord is someone who is paid by a tenant for the privilege of keeping vandals and disuse from destroying their investment property (which they will sell at an immense profit) while complaining about having to do maintenance on their own investment.
