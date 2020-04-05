 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 4/5/20

Renounce Worldliness--Seek Enlightenment--Advocate Socialism

By (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 81476
Message Roger Copple
Become a Fan
  (10 fans)

Buddha image in the store window of an optician shop in Wittenberg (Germany)
Buddha image in the store window of an optician shop in Wittenberg (Germany)
(Image by Ephemeral Impressions)   Details   DMCA

The world is still in crisis mode because of COVID-19. Many individuals wealthy enough to own stocks are seeing their net worth dramatically diminished. Unemployment rates in the United States went from being very low to very high in about one month. Watching the mainstream news provides little emotional comfort as the overall death toll keeps rising.

At first I thought that COVID-19 might be a biological-warfare weapon, but I am now more persuaded by articles stating that there are natural causes for its origin. But the origin of the virus is not the central issue now. The question is how do we cope and deal with this crisis collectively and individually.

Marxist professor Richard D. Wolff recently gave his most inspiring lecture, in my opinion, in this 30-minute talk. In the first 15 minutes he talks about Harvey Weinstein, and in the last 15 minutes COVID-19, both from a socialist perspective. While many people are quick to blame Trump and various Republican governors for the way the pandemic has been handled, Wolff provides a convincing argument that it is the system of capitalism that is creating much of the suffering.

Things may never be normal again after the COVID-19 pandemic. Large numbers of people need to realize that the three biggest problems are still capitalism, imperialism, and materialism.

The last words in the Christian doxology are "world without end, amen, amen." But to create a world without end, we need to create a world without empire. As a first step in creating world peace, the United States must dismantle its empire. It needs to close down its 800 military bases around the world, bring all the troops back home, and just defend our borders. What is also needed is a new worldview, a spiritual Renaissance or paradigm shift that transcends scientific materialism and lifestyle materialism.

On an international level, a more powerful and more democratic United Nations is needed. Or we could adopt the Earth Constitution, which is an excellent model for a democratic world government. On a national level, in order to maximize democracy, we can promote the equal empowerment of the 7 largest political parties in every nation.

On an individual level--even if world conditions keep getting worse--we can find liberation, enlightenment, our life purpose through advaita vedanta, yoga philosophy, Christian mysticism, and other expressions of the Perennial Philosophy. Like drops in the ocean of God, our eternal souls were never born, and they never die. When enough individuals find the true Self without selfishness, then we will create a world without empire.

Science, Spirituality, the New Physics, and Near Death Experiences--videos and articles

Web Pages that Promote a Spiritual Renaissance, Paradigm-Shift, or New Worldview

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Roger Copple Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

March 20, 2020 I grew up in a church that said you had to speak in tongues to get saved and go to heaven. I often prayed fervently for the experience in the prayer room at church, where people would cry and wail, and roll on the floor. One (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Veganism: Why Doctors Don't Recommend It

Integrating Karl Marx and Abraham Maslow

Is COVID-19 a Biological Warfare Weapon?

Bring Back the U.S. Peace Movement

How Bernie Can Create World Peace in Less Than 4 Years

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 