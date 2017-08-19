Power of Story
We have endured Donald Trump for seven months. Although he has had few legislative victories, he has almost single-handedly destroyed the moral authority of the presidency of the United States at home and abroad, brought us to the brink of a nuclear war without consulting anyone, and sown division and hatred.

He has given encouragement and legitimacy to the ugliest in America.

How can this nation endure another 41 months of this man?

We can't wait for Robert Mueller's evidence of Russian collusion. Even if Mueller finds that some of Trump's aides colluded, Mueller might well find that Trump had "plausible deniability." Top guns often arrange wrongdoing so the they can plausibly deny they knew it was occurring. That's the art of the deal.

Let's be clear. There is already enough evidence to impeach Trump on grounds of abuse of power, obstruction of justice, and violation of the emoluments clause of the Constitution.

There is already enough evidence of mental impairment to invoke the 25th amendment.

I know, Republicans are in control of Congress. But this is no license for Trump to destroy the nation we love.

I know, removing Trump would mean having Mike Pence as president. But a principled right-winger is better for America and the world than an unhinged sociopath.

Republican as well as Democratic members of the House and Senate must commit themselves to removing this president.

Those of you represented by Democrats in the House or Senate must get their commitment to remove him, as soon as possible.

Those of you represented by Republicans in the House or Senate must let them know that you will campaign vigorously against them in 2018 unless they commit to removing Trump as well.

It is time to end this disgrace.

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.


Eighthman

Become a Fan
Author 506274

(Member since Aug 2, 2016), 3 fans, 298 comments


  New Content

Mr. Reich, would you rather have a competent leader of the Republican/Democrat Warmongers or a chaotic White House that has paralyzed any credible effort towards war?

Tough choice, huh? Don't confuse bluffing and bluster for real action on war. Lots of folks don't see that.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 19, 2017 at 11:02:07 PM

Not in this lifetime

Become a Fan
Author 509575

(Member since Aug 19, 2017), 1 comments


  New Content
Couldn't be more thrilled with Mr. Trump's presidency. He's doing right and sadly being demonized by your sickening ilk. I've never in my lifetime seen any president so vastly hated based on so many panicked falsehoods. Vile, wicked, treasonous. Shame on you.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 19, 2017 at 11:57:07 PM

