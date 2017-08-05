Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Remembering the Gulf of Tonkin, and the Consequences of Wanting to Believe

By       Message Fair org     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 8/5/17

Author 504294

See original here

By Janine Jackson


The USS Maddox in the Gulf of Tonkin.
(Image by (photo: US Navy))   Permission   Details   DMCA

"American Planes Hit North Vietnam After Second Attack on Our Destroyers; Move Taken to Halt New Aggression," was the Washington Post headline some 53 years ago, on August 5, 1964.

The front page of that day's New York Times reported: "President Johnson has ordered retaliatory action against gunboats and 'certain supporting facilities in North Vietnam' after renewed attacks against American destroyers in the Gulf of Tonkin."

Of course, as historians now acknowledge, there was no "second attack" by North Vietnam -- no "renewed attacks against American destroyers."

But as activist, author and FAIR associate Norman Solomon has described, including in the film War Made Easy, US journalists reported those official claims as absolute truths, ignoring countervailing evidence and opening the floodgates for the bloody Vietnam War and the deaths of over 50,000 Americans and millions of Southeast Asians.

The official story was that North Vietnamese torpedo boats launched an "unprovoked attack" against the US destroyer Maddox, which was on "routine patrol" in the Tonkin Gulf on August 2 -- and that North Vietnamese PT boats followed up with a "deliberate attack" two days later, firing 22 torpedoes on the Maddox and another destroyer, Turner Joy.

President Johnson was on television that night, telling Americans that "aggression by terror against the peaceful villagers of South Vietnam has now been joined by open aggression on the high seas against the United States of America," ordering retaliatory airstrikes representing a momentous escalation of the war, and calling for immediate passage of the Gulf of Tonkin resolution, which stated, "Congress approves and supports the determination of the president, as commander in chief, to take all necessary measures to repel any armed attack against the forces of the United States and to prevent further aggression."

"It's like grandmother's nightshirt. It covers everything," Johnson quipped.

The House dispensed with hearings and approved in 40 minutes; the Senate took two days, finally voting 88 to 2 to adopt.

But reality was very different from the tale that Johnson and the press told the public.

The Maddox, which fired first in the earlier skirmish, was not on routine patrol; it was engaged in aggressive intelligence-gathering maneuvers -- in sync with coordinated attacks on North Vietnam by the South Vietnamese navy and the Laotian air force.

And as for the second reported attack, the spark for the "retaliatory" airstrikes, it simply never happened. Many historians think the Maddox crew mistook their sonar's pings off their own rudder for North Vietnamese torpedoes; Johnson later "joked" they might've been shooting at whales.

But it shouldn't surprise you to know that there was plenty of intelligence at the time suggesting that no attack had occurred; it was just overlooked and obscured -- intentionally by warmongers in the government, but also by a credulous press. Sound familiar?

Johnson's late-night speech won editorial praise. The president, said the New York Times, "went to the American people last night with the somber facts." The LA Times urged Americans to "face the fact that the Communists, by their attack on American vessels in international waters, have themselves escalated the hostilities."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://fair.org

FAIR, the national media watch group, has been offering well-documented criticism of media bias and censorship since 1986. We work to invigorate the First Amendment by advocating for greater diversity in the press and by scrutinizing media (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYT Declares Snowden a Thief -- and Journalism a Crime

Do Racists Like Fox News, or Does Fox Make People Racist?

Giving NY's Governor a $783,000 Bribe Is Business as Usual for Rupert Murdoch

Lester Holt Asks Zero Questions About Poverty, Abortion, Climate Change

At DAPL, Confiscating Cameras as Evidence of Journalism

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 