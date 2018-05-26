Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Remembering Nehru & his "Himalayan blunders"

Kashmir, a valley on fire
(Image by Pixabay)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru (the title of Pandit is a little incongruous for a sworn secularist) passed away on this day (May 27), 54 years ago in 1964. His larger than life image though has only lately begun to be put in perspective. A lot of it has to do with social media for it loosened the grip of mainstream media and academics in controlling the narrative, hiding the ugly and sprucing up the good.

This revisit on Nehru's early years, his rise in Congress echelon, manipulation at the time of independence to PM's seat, his shaping of Hindu Civil Code etc are now being fiercely ripped out in open. I would presently concentrate on two of his actions which have put India's eastern and western borders in permanent strife. I am of course referring to Pt. Nehru's conduct during the incursion of Pakistani raiders in Kashmir in 1947; and the disastrous China War of 1962.

Pak Raiders in Kashmir in 1947

Within a month of India's independence, Maharaja Hari Singh of Kashmir offered his state's accession to India in September 1947. Nehru refused for his "blood brother" Sheikh Abdullah was in jail. It was thus a deadlock. By next month, Pakistan's raiders from North West Frontier Province had penetrated up till the outskirts of Srinagar, looting, pillaging, killing and raping along the way. On October 26, Hari Singh had agreed to sign the Instrument of Accession to Indian Union.

On the same day, Lord Mountbatten, the governor general, called an urgent meeting in Delhi. Nehru was his typical ambivalent self. Sardar Patel, the home minister, lost his cool. Sam Manekshaw, then an army colonel, was to later recall: "As usual Nehru talked about the United Nations, Russia, Africa, God Almighty, everybody, until Sardar Patel lost his temper. He said 'Jawaharlal, do you want Kashmir or do you want to give it away?'." Nehru was thus pinned into taking an action and thanks to Sardar Patel, troops were flown to Srinagar and the airport, the only link with New Delhi, was saved.

In just a few weeks, in December 1947, Nehru had committed his grave blunder for which successive generations of India are still paying the price. He referred the matter to United Nations--there was no need for Kashmir was literally India's "internal matter" since Maharaja Hari Singh had already acceded the state to Indian Union.

Why did Nehru go to United Nations? There are two explanations forwarded: one, he wanted Sardar Patel out of Kashmir for the latter fed up by Nehru's antics had offered to resign just a few days before in December 1947; two, Nehru walked into a trap laid by Mountbatten who wanted UN to mediate.

(The truth is, India didn't need Mountbatten as its Governor General. Pakistan never considered a similar option for itself. Mountbatten then maneuvered himself as head of India's defence council).

Nehru then approached United Nations for arbitration. In the first few months of 1948, the folly had begun to hit Nehru in the face. The British stance in front of UN was completely opposite to what Mountbatten had led Nehru to believe. The Indian complaint was ignored; instead UN Security Council began adopting anti-India resolutions.

The cat was out of the bag. Despite India's protestations, Pakistan was firmly in control of "Azad Kashmir." India had to lose Gilgit-Baltistan region. UN and its plans for a plebiscite went kaput. India's next generations had been condemned with the festering wound of Kashmir. Terrorism and internal security, if not secession, are everyday issues emanating from the Valley.

India's China War of 1962

This refers to India's political and military humiliation at the hands of China during the 1962 War. The impression successfully perpetuated all these years is that it was all China's aggression which didn't respond to Nehru's brotherly overtures. The truth is more nuanced.

Britain didn't leave India with any boundaries. India were left to settle matters with Pakistan, Nepal and China. While the first two nations didn't cause any problem, China was a different matter altogether. They were not prepared to let Nehru get away with his "forward policy" of aggression.

India inherited the McMahon line on its eastern border with China which British had created in mid-1930s by seizing the Tibetan territory, renaming it NEFA. The Chinese government's plea for renegotiation was turned down by Nehru who latched on to London's fake claim of Simla Conference (1945), legitimatizing the McMahon Line. Nehru topped it with his fake claim on Aksai Chin--a claim which even the British hadn't made on a territory China had termed its own for over a hundred years.

Then on its Western (Ladakh) border, Nehru's "forward policy" in September 1962 tried to force the Chinese out of territory it claimed as its own. Nehru announced on October 11 that the army had been ordered to "free our territory." That's how the war began with China reacting to the situation.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Ashish Shukla is an Indian journalist and author who has his new book:"HOW UNITED STATES SHOT HUAMNITY: Muslims Ruined Europe Next" released worldwide. He also runs a website: www.newsbred.com which is antidote to boardroom bulletins that (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

It's been over a half century yet the Henderson-Bhagat report as well as various correspondences of Nehru are out of reach--being treated as "private property' of Nehru Library, a private trust. The papers of India's first prime minister belongs to his family and not to the state!!! The classified secret clause of "30 years" is long over yet the report isn't being made public.

Submitted on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 1:42:03 PM

