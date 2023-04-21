 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H4'ed 4/21/23

Remembering Jerry Mander

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Katie Singer
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)


Jerry Mander: Questions We Should Have Asked About Technology Jerry Mander was one of 45 leading scholars, authors and activists who convened at The Great Hall of Cooper Union, New York ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: IntlForum)   Details   DMCA

In 1965, Pres. Johnson proposed flooding the Grand Canyon with two dams to power the Southwest and attract tourists. Both houses in Congress passed the bill.

Jerry Mander learned about it--and wrote an ad: "Should we also flood the Sistine Chapel so tourists could get closer to the ceiling?" The full page ad ran in major newspapers around the country.

Congress rescinded Johnson's bill.

And so, thanks to Jerry, who died last week at 86, we still have the Grand Canyon.

Decades ahead of everyone else, Jerry Mander understood that technology ravages the Earth; it cannot save us. His groundbreaking books include Four Arguments for the Elimination of Television (1978) and In the Absence of the Sacred (1982). His last book, 70 Ads to Save the World, came out last fall. Click Here

Here's his obit in The Nation: Click Here

Thank you for living, Jerry Mander.

Rate It | View Ratings

Katie Singer Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

26 days after the NIH's National Toxicology Program reported that cell phone radiation definitively causes cancer

France: New National Law Bans WIFI in Nursery School

Offering thanks for what sustains me--and a batch of questions

Fresh questions about solar power

Remarkable New Radiofrequency Radiation Cancer Animal Study

Swedish Researcher Reports Key Studies Showing How Ants, Bees and Children Respond to Exposure to EM Radiation From Wi

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend