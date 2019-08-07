 
 
Most Popular Choices
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 8/7/19

Remembering Andrei Stenin, A Russian Photojournalist Killed in Eastern Ukraine

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Message Eva Bartlett
Republished from In Gaza

Yesterday, visiting Rossiya Segodnya (which translates to Russia Todaybut is not actually RT) in Moscow, I was told about a photojournalist named Andrei Stenin, who was martyred 5 years ago yesterday, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine. According to Sputnik, Stenin was killed on August 6,

"the car he was driving was fired upon; its charred remains were found on the highway.

The photojournalist specialised in documenting the human side of accidents, riots, military interventions and armed conflicts. His work took him to some of the world's most dangerous places, including Syria, the Gaza Strip, Libya and Turkey, among other places."

*I am reminded of the many Syrian and allied journalists who have been killed by terrorists in Syria, Palestinian journalists killed by Israel.

My 2014 article is not out-dated, but anyway:

Media Black-Out on Arab Journalists and Civilians Beheaded in Syria by Western-Backed Mercenaries.

Related:

The Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest

Missing Russian journalist Andrey Stenin confirmed dead in Ukraine

In the line of fire: Journalists killed and abducted in Eastern Ukraine

The life and work of Andrey Stenin

Eva Bartlett is a Canadian independent journalist and activist. She has spent years on the ground covering conflict zones in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Palestine.
 

George Masni

Become a Fan
Author 92223

(Member since Feb 14, 2014)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


  New Content

While any unnecessary death is tragic I think it is it bit of a stretch to say he was martyred. Martyred by whom? He choose to be in an active war zone and took his life in his hands. Stenin was an RIA Novosti photographer. He also supported his state media employer Rossiya Segodnya [Russia Today] and helped Russian-backed separatists make propaganda videos. The car Stenin was in had been riddled with bullet holes and surrounded by craters from grad missiles. Who did this?

The circumstances surrounding his death are confused and murky. Stenin was reported missing on 6 August. Burnt bodies (probably including Stenin's) had been manipulated by pro-Russian rebels sometime before August 13. During the next 10 days or so numerous widely differing stories about his death appeared and sometimes mysteriously disappeared. To me it seems clear that his tragic death has been exploited for purposes of Russian propaganda (click here).

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 6:18:23 PM

