Remembering Andrei Stenin, A Russian Photojournalist Killed in Eastern Ukraine

Republished from In Gaza

Yesterday, visiting Rossiya Segodnya (which translates to Russia Todaybut is not actually RT) in Moscow, I was told about a photojournalist named Andrei Stenin, who was martyred 5 years ago yesterday, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine. According to Sputnik, Stenin was killed on August 6,

"the car he was driving was fired upon; its charred remains were found on the highway. - Advertisement - The photojournalist specialised in documenting the human side of accidents, riots, military interventions and armed conflicts. His work took him to some of the world's most dangerous places, including Syria, the Gaza Strip, Libya and Turkey, among other places."

*I am reminded of the many Syrian and allied journalists who have been killed by terrorists in Syria, Palestinian journalists killed by Israel.

My 2014 article is not out-dated, but anyway:

Media Black-Out on Arab Journalists and Civilians Beheaded in Syria by Western-Backed Mercenaries.

