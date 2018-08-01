 
 
Remember the pandemic that was going to wipe out humanity? We're still here.

From No More Fake News

From youtube.com: The Next Pandemic: Are We Prepared? {MID-306563}
The Next Pandemic: Are We Prepared?
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Smithsonian Magazine)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Every few years, a new virus shows up that, experts tell us, can wipe out half the world in six months...and then it doesn't happen.

I could give you several examples. In this piece, let's harken back to SARS, the vague flu lookalike that suddenly showed up in 2003 and was going to decimate the Earth.

When SARS hit, the World Health Organization (WHO) put the world on notice not to fly into Toronto. The city lost billions of tourism dollars.

The fabled "coronavirus," touted as the cause of SARS, was evil and covert and unique. So said 10 WHO labs, which took over all official research on the "plague."

But on May 1, 2003, Dr. Frank Plummer, head of the WHO lab in Winnipeg, issued a blockbuster to a SARS summit in Canada. He was now finding the coronavirus in ZERO percent of SARS cases.

Weeks before, Plummer had said 80 percent of patients showed the virus, then that had dropped to 60, 40, 30, and now it was ZERO.

You have to understand that even 80 percent is not sufficient to call the virus the cause of any disease condition.

But ZERO?

Yes, they all have the disease, the same disease, and we have the virus behind it all. The virus is present in ZERO percent of cases.

And the doctor saying this is a consummate insider, the chief honcho at Canada's WHO lab. WHO being the agency, along with the CDC, that is in charge of all research on SARS.

Understand, given the fact that SARS is supposedly composed of a list of vague symptoms -- cough, fever, fatigue, lung infection -- the coronavirus is the only thing that is tying these cases together -- AND WHEN THAT VIRUS PROVED TO BE MEANINGLESS, all the cases were set adrift, so to speak, joining the ranks of regular old flu and lung infection.

And the SARS death rate was low, so low the whole thing turned out to be a dud. A phony dud.

Of course, no one at the CDC or WHO admitted this. These people are experts at "moving on." And they're adept at writing history to revise facts and cover their backsides.

But a whole parade of fake pandemics -- and attendant dire warnings -- does, over time, achieve one objective: it conditions people to accept the lie that vaccines are the best solution to illness.

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years.

In (more...)
 

