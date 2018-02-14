

Bernie campaign cap

(Image by james Anton) Permission Details DMCA



Remember Bernie?

Remember how Bernie refused to accept money from CorporateThings? Remember how he PROVED that (no matter what both parties claimed), it could be done? Remember how he would repeat over and over and over again, 'Enough is Enough". Remember the crowds, the enthusiasm, the love.

And he nearly won. He nearly defeated Hillary Clinton, neoliberal leader of the DNC. He nearly defeated her and the DNC, despite the power, the money, the fraud.

He accomplished near-victory (or actual victory, depending on your point of view) with donations of only 27 bucks per person. He proved that HumanPersons could band together to defeat CorporateThings. The proof is in the pudding.

Now, a year later, Bernie doesn't mention CorporateThings much any more. He can't. To criticize CorporateThings and at the same time be one of the chosen leaders in the DNC would be hypocritical. He would become our very own Tony Blair.

He now resorts to Trump bashing and Russia baiting. He stands shoulder to shoulder with neoliberal Hillary, and the DNC.

Why? Doesn't he still believe that CorporateThing money is the greatest evil in America? In the world? Has his opinion of the DNC, the RNC, Hillary changed? Does he think the CorporateThings who own the DNC are so very different from the CorporateThings that own the RNC?

What happened?

Tell me, Bernie, that 'The Invasion of the Body Snatchers' is just a movie! That you meant it when you said that CorporateThing money has to be taken out of politics. That you have not betrayed millions of HumanPersons.

Tell me over and over again, "Enough is enough!" That CorporateThings are not HumanPersons. That money is not speech. That you haven't been absorbed.

Restore my faith in HumanPersons! Leave the DNC!