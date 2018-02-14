Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Remember Bernie?

By       Message James and Jean Anton       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 2/14/18

Author 56370
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)


Bernie campaign cap
(Image by james Anton)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Remember Bernie?

Remember how Bernie refused to accept money from CorporateThings? Remember how he PROVED that (no matter what both parties claimed), it could be done? Remember how he would repeat over and over and over again, 'Enough is Enough". Remember the crowds, the enthusiasm, the love.

And he nearly won. He nearly defeated Hillary Clinton, neoliberal leader of the DNC. He nearly defeated her and the DNC, despite the power, the money, the fraud.

He accomplished near-victory (or actual victory, depending on your point of view) with donations of only 27 bucks per person. He proved that HumanPersons could band together to defeat CorporateThings. The proof is in the pudding.

- Advertisement -

Now, a year later, Bernie doesn't mention CorporateThings much any more. He can't. To criticize CorporateThings and at the same time be one of the chosen leaders in the DNC would be hypocritical. He would become our very own Tony Blair.

He now resorts to Trump bashing and Russia baiting. He stands shoulder to shoulder with neoliberal Hillary, and the DNC.

Why? Doesn't he still believe that CorporateThing money is the greatest evil in America? In the world? Has his opinion of the DNC, the RNC, Hillary changed? Does he think the CorporateThings who own the DNC are so very different from the CorporateThings that own the RNC?

- Advertisement -

What happened?

Tell me, Bernie, that 'The Invasion of the Body Snatchers' is just a movie! That you meant it when you said that CorporateThing money has to be taken out of politics. That you have not betrayed millions of HumanPersons.

Tell me over and over again, "Enough is enough!" That CorporateThings are not HumanPersons. That money is not speech. That you haven't been absorbed.

Restore my faith in HumanPersons! Leave the DNC!

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

James and Jean Anton were born and raised in New York City, and spent ten years living and working abroad in countries as diverse as Brazil, Ecuador, Denmark, Italy and Iran. They have written and illustrated books for Scholastic Inc, McGraw (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Noam Chomsky Rains On Bernie's Parade

It's Time to Take Both Parties Down.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, Superman, and the American Way

The Energy of the Disenfranchised Majority

Monsanto Versus Democracy In Vermont

There Was No Election

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 