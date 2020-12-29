 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H2'ed 12/29/20

Religions Set Us Up For Failure

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 43751
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Johnson

Leviticus 20:13
Leviticus 20:13
(Image by biblepic.com)   Details   DMCA

On December 16th a declaration calling for the end of bans against same-sex relationships and ending gay conversion therapy, signed by nearly 400 members of the clergy from 10 different religions and from 35 different countries, was publicly announced. The various religions the clergy represented include Judaism, Christianity, Islam, Buddhism and Hinduism, among others.

Currently 69 nations outlaw non-heterosexual sex, and only four nations ban conversion therapy, which involves trying to force a gay person to be straight. This often results in psychological harm to the "patient" and even to suicide.

On the surface this declaration appears to be good. However, it is set-up to fail in the long run. This is because the world's largest group of "revealed" religions, the Abrahamic "revealed" religions of Judaism, Christianity and Islam, which combined have approximately 4.5 BILLION followers, all contain teachings that are strongly anti-gay and which claim God commanded the Jews to murder gay men (Leviticus 20:13). Since Christianity and Islam sprang out of Judaism and include the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament as being part of their "holy" scriptures, this ungodly command to murder gay men is part and parcel of Christianity and Islam.

The declaration admits that many religious teachings through the centuries have caused, and continue to cause, much pain and suffering of LGBT people. HOWEVER, it does not even mention the obligation people have to evolve out of the ancient, ungodly and cruel teachings of the "revealed" religions which cause the pain and suffering. As long as the hate-based scriptures remain, the hate will remain.

This situation reminds me of the issue of slavery. As Deists know, the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament, the Christian Bible and the Quran all promote slavery. Thankfully, people have evolved out of that mindset and have abolished slavery. Yet, the slavery promoting teachings in the "holy" scriptures, are still there. Mark Twain did a wonderful job of pointing this out when he wrote:

"We began to stir against slavery. Hearts grew soft, here, there, and yonder. There was no place in the land where the seeker could not find some small budding sign of pity for the slave. No place in all the land but onethe pulpit. It yielded at last; it always does. It fought a strong and stubborn fight, and then did what it always does, joined the processionat the tail end. Slavery fell. The slavery text remained; the practice changed, that was all."

We need a clear and clean break with the "revealed" religions, not only because it is the right thing to do, but because our existence can very well depend on it. We must evolve our thinking out of and past the genocidal pages of the "sacred" scriptures and their ungodly images of God being a war-god pushing and prodding people into committing acts of religious violence. We must take to heart and act upon this sober warning from Albert Einstein, which he made based on his concern for the survival of humanity now that we are in a nuclear age:

"The world that we have made as a result of the level of thinking that we have done so far, has created problems we cannot solve at the level of thinking at which we created them . . . . We shall require a substantially new manner of thinking if humankind is to survive."

Reason-based Deism has all the necessary qualities for the new manner of thinking Einstein was writing of. We need to give Deism a chance!

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Johnson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bob Johnson is a paralegal and a freelance writer in Florida. He was raised Roman Catholic, but after reading Thomas Paine's The Age of Reason, he became a Deist. In 1993 he founded the World Union of Deists and in 1996 he launched the first web (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Michele Bachmann Exposes the Deadly Superstitions of the Religious Right

Join the US Military and Die For Israel

Ronald Reagan: The Father of the Debtor Nation

Religious Right Attacks Elizabeth Edwards' Deism

Should Religions be Held Accountable for Their Promises?

Was C.S. Lewis, Author of Mere Christianity, an Intellectual?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 43751
(Member since Jan 15, 2010), 10 fans, 119 articles, 296 comments, 6 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

We need to make a clean and complete break with the man-made "revealed" religions and all of their accompanying baggage of religious violence, homophobia, misogyny and fear-based superstitions.

God Gave Us Reason, Not Religion! Bob Johnson
www.deism.com

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020 at 1:37:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 