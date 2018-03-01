Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Relative Madness

By       Message LA Progressive       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 3/1/18

Author 508303
- Advertisement -

See original here

By Andy Love

From youtube.com: Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump {MID-257795}
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Wochit Politics)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

Monarchs and dictators name relatives to high-level government positions regardless of their qualifications. Presidents in democratic countries not so much. JFK received all kinds of criticism when he nominated his younger brother to be his Attorney General -- but at least RFK had to be confirmed by the Senate.

Meanwhile, Trump's daughter and son-in-law run amok in the White House as senior advisers to the president, sorely lacking security clearances, much less the requisite qualifications and experience. And his two sons run the family business from which Trump has refused to divest, ignoring conflicts of interests and reneging on promises to not engage in new foreign deals.

Ivanka headed a delegation to South Korea that went far beyond merely attending the closing ceremonies at the Olympics. With no background or training in government policy, foreign relations or diplomacy, she met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to discuss U.S.-North Korea relations -- somewhat of a sensitive topic given the recent round of nuclear brinkmanship between her daddy and Kim Jung-Un. Ivanka reportedly briefed the South Korean president on economic sanctions and other ways our two countries can put pressure on North Korea.

- Advertisement -


(Image by Twitter)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Feel safer? Why the hell not?

Then there's Jared who, as the Times reports, was finally "stripped of his top-secret security clearance after months of delays in completing his background check, and will now be limited in his ability to view highly classified information." Just in the nick of time given the Washington Post bombshell that "officials in at least four countries have privately discussed ways they can manipulate Jared ... by taking advantage of his complex business arrangements, financial difficulties and lack of foreign policy experience."

One wonders how the boy wonder will solve the Middle East peace process and negotiate foreign deals without access to classified information. One also wonders how he has already compromised our national security -- unwitting or otherwise -- while trying to get his own badly indebted financial house in order.

And then there's Donnie, Jr., back from his trip to India, where he mixed business with politics as only a Trump can. Promoting luxury condos on behalf of the Trump Organization, attending a conference with the Prime Minister (although he did cancel what was to be a foreign policy speech in the face of much criticism), and selling access to himself (aka the President's son) for $38,000 a person.

- Advertisement -

He also traveled to Mumbai to christen a demo unit at Trump Tower, a project being built by a firm run by a state legislator in the Prime Minister's political party.

Just another week in the Kleptocracy.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

The LA Progressive openly and unapologetically supports and employs advocacy journalism. They are committed to advocating for the public interest as opposed to the corporate agenda. The LA Progressive covers the gamut of progressive issues both (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

David Cay Johnston: Trump's Worse Than You Think

Joe Arpaio: Watch Whiteness Work

Impeachment: What Is to be Done and Where to Begin?

Broadening the Scope of Sexual Abuse

Revisiting H.L. Mencken in The Age of Trump

Selling Drones, Exporting War

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 