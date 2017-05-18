- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON -- People who struggle to cope with uncertainty or the ambiguity of potential future threats may have an unusually large striatum, an area of the brain already associated with general anxiety disorder, according to research published by the American Psychological Association.



"Uncertainty and ambiguity of potential future threats are central to understanding the generation of anxiety and anxiety disorders," said lead author Justin Kim, PhD, of Dartmouth College. "Our research suggests a relationship between an individual's ability to deal with this uncertainty and the volume of gray matter within a specific area of the brain."





