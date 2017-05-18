Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
Sci Tech

Region In Brain Found to Be Associated With Fear of Uncertain Future

By       Message Press Release     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

- Advertisement -
From flickr.com: anguish {MID-72998}

WASHINGTON -- People who struggle to cope with uncertainty or the ambiguity of potential future threats may have an unusually large striatum, an area of the brain already associated with general anxiety disorder, according to research published by the American Psychological Association.

"Uncertainty and ambiguity of potential future threats are central to understanding the generation of anxiety and anxiety disorders," said lead author Justin Kim, PhD, of Dartmouth College. "Our research suggests a relationship between an individual's ability to deal with this uncertainty and the volume of gray matter within a specific area of the brain."

- Advertisement -
The research was published in the APA journal Emotion.

In the study, 56 students had MRI scans taken of their brains after filling out a survey designed to measure their ability to tolerate the uncertainty of future negative events. Kim and his colleagues analyzed the MRIs and compared them with the intolerance of uncertainty scores. They found the volume of the striatum was significantly associated with intolerance of uncertainty.

"People who had difficulty tolerating an uncertain future had a relatively enlarged striatum," said Kim. "What surprised us was that it was only the striatum and not other parts of the brain we examined."

Previous studies focusing specifically on patients with obsessive compulsive disorder and general anxiety disorder have also found increased gray matter volumes in the striatum, but this is the first time it has been found in association with intolerance of uncertainty in the absence of a confirmed diagnosis, according to Kim.

- Advertisement -
"Our findings demonstrate that the relationship between increased striatal volumes and intolerance of uncertainty can be observed in healthy individuals," he said. "Having a relatively enlarged volume of the striatum may be associated with how intolerant you are when facing an uncertain future, but it does not mean you have OCD or generalized anxiety disorder."

While the striatum has been primarily known for its role in motor function, animal studies have also suggested that it plays a role in how we predict whether or not we will receive a reward for a particular behavior while learning new tasks, according to Kim. "To put it another way, the striatum encodes how predictable and expected a reward is -- a higher form of reward processing compared to simply responding to a reward. Given that an important component of intolerance of uncertainty is a desire for predictability, our findings offer a biological marker related to our need for predictability," he said.

Since the findings came from psychologically healthy individuals, Kim suggested that that the volume of the striatum in young adults could predict those at risk for developing generalized anxiety disorder or OCD later in life, but that remains to be seen. More important, he said, the findings could serve as a starting point for treating symptoms specific to these disorders by monitoring the striatum and tracking its volume over the course of treatment.

    Article: "Intolerance of Uncertainty Predicts Increased Striatal Volume," by M. Justin Kim, PhD, Jin Shin, James Taylor, PhD, Alison Mattek, Samantha Chavez, and Paul Whalen, PhD, Dartmouth College. Emotion, published May 15, 2017.
    - Advertisement -

     

    - Advertisement -

    View Ratings | Rate It


    Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



    Go To Commenting    		 /* The Petition Site */
    The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

    Writers Guidelines
    Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
    Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
    - Advertisement -

    Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

    Jill Stein Campaign Goes Viral after Sanders' Clinton endorsement

    BPA Levels in Adults up 70 Percent after Drinking from Plastic Bottles

    NYPD Commissioner Bratton compares NYC Black Lives Matter protests to Paris and Mumbai terrorist attacks

    Moveon Endorses Bernie Sanders; Top Five Reasons Why

    Democrats Adopt Most Progressive Platform in Party History

    Comments Image Post Article Comment

    These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

    • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
    • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
    • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
    Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

    Comment:   

    You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

    Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
     
    Username
    Password

    Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.     		First Name
    Last Name

    I am at least 16 years of age
    (make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
    No comments  Post Comment

     
    Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

     