No doubt about it, Putin IS the most despicable authoritarian of the 21st century.

There are many close second place authoritarians here and around the world. However, Putin wins for his direct killing of Ukrainians and sending Russian children to their death. He wins for ordering the destruction of the infrastructure of the largest European country. He is the top authoritarian killer on Earth!

But regardless of Putin's 'rationale' for starting what has become world-wide devastating mayhem, whether based on history, religion or homophobia, the death and destruction of Ukraine and its people continues.

RE: "Given the stakes, Russian President Vladimir Putin has come up with a new message to entice American Republicans and European neofascists to turn Ukraine over to him."

In the mean time, what is being done by anyone to get beyond Putin's rationale for death and destruction? What is being done to end his death and destruction? What's happening now is only increasing the death and destruction!

Something has to change.



WAR - What is it goof for? Absolutly Nothin'

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently marked the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion by commending the Ukrainian people, saying, "You are fighting for freedom, for democracy, and for your place in the European Union." Note that she did not acknowledge the death and destruction of Ukraine while they fight to regain what was taken from them!

She added that the EU is with Ukraine "for as long as it takes." (Bold added.) Others have repeated those same words. But no one is acknowledging the increasingly vast losses by Ukrainians.

How much of Ukraine will be destroyed before "it" is achieved?

How many more Ukrainians will be killed or injured before "it" is achieved?

How many more Ukrainian children will be kidnapped and repatriated before "it" is achieved?

How many more mass graves will happen before "it" is achieved?

How many unquestioned billions will "it" take before "it" is achieved?

How much more inflation and austerity must the rest of the world suffer before "it" is achieved?

