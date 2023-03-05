 
 
Regardless of Any Rationale for Starting or Sustaining WAR - "Our humanity is at stake."

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   2 comments
No doubt about it, Putin IS the most despicable authoritarian of the 21st century.

There are many close second place authoritarians here and around the world. However, Putin wins for his direct killing of Ukrainians and sending Russian children to their death. He wins for ordering the destruction of the infrastructure of the largest European country. He is the top authoritarian killer on Earth!

But regardless of Putin's 'rationale' for starting what has become world-wide devastating mayhem, whether based on history, religion or homophobia, the death and destruction of Ukraine and its people continues.

  • RE: "Given the stakes, Russian President Vladimir Putin has come up with a new message to entice American Republicans and European neofascists to turn Ukraine over to him."

In the mean time, what is being done by anyone to get beyond Putin's rationale for death and destruction? What is being done to end his death and destruction? What's happening now is only increasing the death and destruction!

Something has to change.

WAR - What is it goof for? Absolutly Nothin'
WAR - What is it goof for? Absolutly Nothin'
(Image by Photos Elsoar)   Details   DMCA

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently marked the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion by commending the Ukrainian people, saying, "You are fighting for freedom, for democracy, and for your place in the European Union." Note that she did not acknowledge the death and destruction of Ukraine while they fight to regain what was taken from them!

She added that the EU is with Ukraine "for as long as it takes." (Bold added.) Others have repeated those same words. But no one is acknowledging the increasingly vast losses by Ukrainians.

How much of Ukraine will be destroyed before "it" is achieved?

How many more Ukrainians will be killed or injured before "it" is achieved?

How many more Ukrainian children will be kidnapped and repatriated before "it" is achieved?

How many more mass graves will happen before "it" is achieved?

How many unquestioned billions will "it" take before "it" is achieved?

How much more inflation and austerity must the rest of the world suffer before "it" is achieved?

Vietnam Vet, UT El Paso Grad, Retired Aerospace Engineer, former union rep, 60's Republican now progressive

Charles Hailey

(Member since May 24, 2022), 17 articles, 67 comments
  New Content

Peace in Ukraine: Humanity Is at Stake:


"Because of closed borders and cruel hunting for draftees at the streets, in transport, in hotels and even in churches "" we, Ukrainian pacifists, had no choice but to call for peace directly from the battlefield! And it is not an exaggeration. " Our humanity is at stake." "" Yurii Sheliazhenko, 2/24/2023, 365 Days of War in Ukraine.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 5, 2023 at 10:20:48 PM

Charles Hailey

(Member since May 24, 2022), 17 articles, 67 comments
Reply to Charles Hailey:   New Content

Every day, more and more realize the rationalizations for starting or perpetuating WAR are quite close minded and only cost more lives and losses - except for the WMD dealers. Here are a few more examples from recent days:

Peace in Ukraine: Humanity Is at Stake:

"Because of closed borders and cruel hunting for draftees at the streets, in transport, in hotels and even in churches "" we, Ukrainian pacifists, had no choice but to call for peace directly from the battlefield! And it is not an exaggeration. " Our humanity is at stake." "" Yurii Sheliazhenko, 2/24/2023, 365 Days of War in Ukraine.

The Deafening Silence of Intellectuals in the Face of Growing Global Conflicts:

"Europe is witnessing an alarming (re)emergence of two realities that are destructive of the "domains of the spirit": the destruction of democracy, brought about by the growth of political forces of the far right; and the destruction of peace, brought about by the naturalization of war. Both destructions are legitimized by the very values each of them aims to destroy: fascism is promoted in the name of democracy; war is promoted in the name of peace."

Ukraine - time for diplomacy?:

"So, it seems somewhat curious that the response of many Western actors (NATO, US, EU) immediately dismissed the plan as a "non-plan"; those same actors who have only military response and sanctions against Russia as their proposal. Even more curious is the fact that Zelensky himself praised the attempt before being contradicted by hawks in his government and the NATO Secretary General."

Envisioning a World Without War:

"Our current main programme centres on Disarmament for Sustainable Development and within this, our focus is mainly on the reallocation of military expenditure."

Why Biden Snubbed China's Ukraine Peace Plan:

"President Biden and his coterie of neo-conservatives, among them Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland, have no interest in peace if it means the US concedes hegemonic power to a multi-polar world untethered from the all-mighty dollar."

US Fighting Russia 'To The Last Ukrainian': Veteran US Diplomat Chas Freeman:

"Everything we are doing, rather than accelerate an end to the fighting and some compromise, seems to be aimed at prolonging the fighting," Freeman says.

Time to Try a Different Approach to Foreign Relations?:

"It's time to recognize that our country has a statecraft deficit sustained by a diplomacy-free foreign policy. We don't know how to use measures short of war to solve problems, how to avoid starting wars, how to gain anything but more debt from them, or how to terminate them. We demand professionalism and proven competence from our military but are content with amateurism and mediocrity in our diplomacy. How did this happen?"

Wolff Responds: The Russia/Ukraine War - One Year Later:

We've been here before. We lost. Now the consequences of losing are vastly worse.

"We don't know what we have gotten ourselves into. It IS very dangerous. It is very destructive of that country called Ukraine. We can't know any better this year than we were obviously unable to know a year ago. My conclusion and that of many around the world, Stop it! End this WAR. Sit down the two sides. Work out an acceptable agreement. Any thing is better than continuing down the unknowable, dangerous path, that we are now on."

We must stop the march towards World War III, now!:

"The time has come to create the new world that we aspire to and to move in that direction through social organisation."

Envisioning a World Without War

"Our current main programme centres on Disarmament for Sustainable Development and within this, our focus is mainly on the reallocation of military expenditure."

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 5, 2023 at 10:30:55 PM

