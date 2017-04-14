- Advertisement -

Ditching the current Democrat establishment does not necessarily mean deserting the political causes of the people, but rather a course of resurrecting such.

The current Dem-entrenched hierarchy has lost its way, even to the extent of closed-door executive sessions with the banksters and Wall Street financial interests, the discussions of which are never revealed to party membership outside of the exclusive "leadership," more appropriately termed "executive" group.

The results thus far of this mal-administration? Loss of the presidency and majorities in both houses of congress, as well as governorships and state-legislature representation, thereby gifting the leadership of "the world's oldest democracy" to the Trump clique. And change be damned! The internal Democrat leadership proceeds with their inappropriate, unprogressive and actually furtive course.

Time to open things up, folks! Time to stop smiley dancing across the stage beyond the closed-door secret sessions with big-money vested interests that require quid pro quo for their financial support, a.k.a. bribery.

Can you imagine the Democrats losing the mid-western working-class votes to an image like Trump? Well, that's what happened. And what's worse, we've heard nothing from the Dem establishment about what went wrong and what different is required to re-earn the support of working people. (No, true people's representation such as Bernie Sanders is not part of that current Dem establishment, unfortunately.)

It is high time that Americans came to grips with the reality that valid support of the working-class is not to be had under the current Republican establishment nor under the Democrat clique that misrepresents the working-class cause while seeking refuge under the tired old saw that "third parties never win."

One seriously considers if it's actually necessary to mount third-party opposition, or could decent and honest Democrats rise from the currently misguided ranks and toss out the currently ill-representative leadership? This ex-lifelong Democrat is tempted to put his partisan shirt back on and take one last crack at it.