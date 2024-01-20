Reflections on International Courts from UN Santa Fe on Martin Luther King Day



International Court of Justice ruling on Israel genocide could come by end of January

Esteemed Friends! Estimados Amigos! Al'asdiqa' Alkiram! Sonkei suru yjin-tachi! Marafiki Waheshimiwa! Amis Estimes! Aadaraneey mitron! Uvazhayemyye druz'ya! Bangani abahlonishwayo! Erkhem naizuud aa!

As Founder of United Nations Santa Fe, on Martin Luther King Day, when I set out to diligently and conclusively analyse for you a short contemporary post-plandemic history, I rapidly deduced that that history is far more horrifically ugly than the perpetrators of the most massive genocides starting from ancient history could have ever designed.

Early on, in the spring of 2020, I started researching the methods of chromosomal implosion genocide as planned, calculated, and executed by the research departments of international pharmaceutical corporations and the "World Economic Forum" in Davos Switzerland with its Nazi Founder, Klaus Schwab, who remains indicted for pharmaceutical genocide since 12/06/2021.

That indictment, # OTP CR 473 021, makes it prima facie evidence in my argument and treatise today, which means it doesn't have to be proven, and if the reader would read the indictment at the first place it was reported in the USA, in the Brawley, California, Desert Review with these search terms , you would entirely comprehend what I am writing about!

In order to block its being recognized by RNA, as planned by the research departments of huge pharmaceutical corporations, "Chromosomal Implosion" starts with wrapping the DNA molecule with injected propylene and ethylene glycol, the main ingredients in Anti-Freeze, which always has been so deadly to both dogs and humans, plus a cascade of FDA-approved poisons in all of the injections from Pfizer, Mode/RNA, Astrazeneca, and "those softies" at Johnson and Johnson, for those 70% of Americans who got the jab after following Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.'s offer for a SUMMER OF FREEDOM if they would just gladly line up for the injections, which was reported here:

'A summer of freedom': Vaccine gives new meaning to July 4th

and further encouraged here: President Biden Tours Pfizer Plant

click here [with Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) and [indicted for pharmaceutical genocide] Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. The president was shown freezers storing the vaccine and demonstrations of the packing process].

Deep down, all Americans know about and grieve about what I have just delineated, but most are "just not quite ready to admit, nor accept" the Ghastly Truth, that because of the "vaccine", their days are numbered with that invisible "expiration date", which might as well be stamped on their forehead, as my Moroccan-weaving dealer and Berber friend Karim put it, as he tried to describe the pathetic horror his own implosion, after he was induced to get the jab from an American nurse "friend," BECAUSE IT WAS OFFERED FREE, for no charge, despite his farmer father in Morocco having lived to be 92!

NONE of this gets reported in the mainstream media, and when some brilliant truth-telling heroes put out that great documentary, DIED SUDDENLY, their efforts were seen by tens of millions, and then quickly silenced and censored in most venues, particularly on YouTube, out there in San Bruno, California, not far north of Google headquarters!

Further, the pharmaceutical corporate executives have arranged executions of several black Presidents who had righteously blocked them in order to protect their largely impoverished citizenry, including Tanzania, Burundi, and Haiti. How long did they think the gullible pundits would believe, for example, that Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, President of Tanzania, aged 61, doing push-ups on the stage in the Stadium in Dar-es-Salaam, and dancing, this man with 7 children, who became suddenly ill after visiting his wife in a public hospital, actually had a "pre-existing" heart condition?

'Vaccines are not good,' claims Tanzania president .youtube.com/watch?v=v_uncjr_KWg

The pharmaceutical executives were no doubt already alarmed by this speech given by Dr. Magufuli, which I have to bring up because I had asked him not long before to be Tanzania's Permanent Representative to United Nations Santa Fe. The really precise video of the speech itself has been scrubbed from YouTube, so these links will suffice, so: let's hope Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg doesn't decide to remove this one!

click here [Ed: Doesn't appear to be available at least here in Canada.]

Of course, with no fanfare, Israel must be prosecuted in the International Court of Justice for its genocides in Gaza and Palestine, since rudimentary obvious recognition of Israel's oppression of Gazans makes a half century of apartheid in South Africa look like child's play, with 50+ nations expressing support for South Africa's case, and Netanyahu proclaiming "NO ONE WILL STOP US, NOT THE HAGUE...."

"Deutschland Uber Alle" coming to rescue Israel and the grandchildren and great grandchildren of Holocaust victims! Seriously?

What a ghastly joke!

What a bizarre travesty!

What a judicial catastrophe for which I humbly implore all 33 Hague judges to reject in toto before February 1, 2024, if not sooner!

That situation is similar to what I will have to pose as a question! Germany defending Israel for Genocide Charges versus South Africa helping Palestine to survive would be like North Korea defending China for the destruction of the Islamic Uyghurs in Xinjiang if, let's say, Saudi Arabia were using its Minister of Justice to argue the case in the Hague Courts, for prosecuting China for killing Uyghurs and sending their body parts to other nations for organ transplant surgeries before the healthy Uyghurs are killed in the Chinese "re-education centers".

As Founder of United Nations Santa Fe, before it is forgotten, I remind the reader of this Martin Luther King Day Treatise by me, that George Herbert Walker Bush told President of South Africa de Klerk that if he didn't let Nelson Mandela out of prison, USA would put sanctions on South Africa. That worked, and Nelson was freed after decades in prison, to become a beloved South African President. Nelson Mandela also championed the Palestinians' right to not be destroyed by Israel!

Germany's presence before either International Court in the Hague will indelibly and permanently muddy the righteous Judicial Stream, even more egregious is that fact that Pfizer's parent nation, along with USA and Turkey, is DEUTSCHLAND UBER ALLE!

USA would never display the temerity to ask the Hague Courts to fiscally sanction the 80 or so nations that refused Pfizer's "gifts" of genocidal injections between May 2023 and November 2023, which Pfizer's CEO Greek Veterinarian Al Bourla finally had to admit at the Boston STAT conference that Pfizer's Kalamazoo, Michigan, plant was forced to destroy a billion "vaccines," which weren't picked up at dozens of airports primarily in Africa, an intervention that I gleefully caused!

You see, folks! That kind of intervention never happened with Zyklon B, the rodenticide that Germany used to kill six million Jews, and no powerful Americans intervened or stopped Dow and Monsanto with their napalm and flamethrowers in Vietnam, nor stopped Monsanto with its DDT, Dieldrin, Agent Orange, Malathion, and PCBs [PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, are industrial products or chemicals. PCB chemicals were banned in the U.S. in 1979 because these chemicals harm human and environmental health].

Thus, you can see that as Founder of United Nations Santa Fe, thanks to the Royal Family of Spain, I saved a billion lives, AND I need your cooperation and ideas in order to save one billion more! What Elizabeth II discussed with William Henry Gates III when she gave him the accolade of Knight Commander of the British Empire should be part of Interrogatories in the Hague Court proceedings.

These task masters, be they heads of state or their rogue billionaire fiendish friends, thought they could get away with killing up to 5.5 billion "vaccinated", with zero repercussions!

They almost did get away with impunity with those heinous malicious deadly sloppy meticulous genocidal plans, but didn't, because a few principled objectors in 2020 started speaking up, like Dr. Luc Montagnier, French Nobel Laureate in Medicine, and Dr. Michael Yeadon, Vice President of Pfizer, who, both, in March 2020 put forth the ugly genocidal truth about Pfizer's planning, truthful alarms, which were quickly muffled by news media writers asking stupefied dumb questions, like "Why are some people 'vaccine hesitant?" wangling almost all of the 'local hometown newspapers' to become richly rewarded cheerleaders and pompom girls for the ostensibly mighty Goliaths in the Pharmaceutical Boards of Directors!

The 18 International Criminal Court judges must be rightfully terrified by taking on some of the worst genocidal killers in 50,000 years of human history! History is very quick to forget and quick to ignore, for example from Wikipedia German troops in Namibia killing off more than 25,000 members of 2 Namibian cowherd tribes, Herero and Namaqua peoples, by genocidal massacre, starvation, concentration camps, human experimentation, extermination through labour, 24,000 to 100,000 Hereros killed 10,000 Namaqua killed by Lieutenant General Lothar von Trotha and the German colonial forces, in 1904, and Germany, to this day, has never paid reparations, offering 1.1 billion Euros over the next 30 years, which would end about 150 years after the genocides took place! Let us not forget the Italians in Libya 1929 - 1934! From Wikipedia: The Libyan genocide by the Italian colonial state took place in eastern Libya between 1929 and 1934. The genocide resulted in a loss of 83,000 Libyans as the population declined from 225,000 to 142,000 citizens.

Mussolini Regime and the integration of Fascism

The second phase started with the arrival of Benito Mussolini, an Italian politician, leader and founder of the National Fascist Party. He rose to power as Prime Minister of Italy from March 1922 until his deposition in 1943.

With his arrival, he took control over the colonization expenditure and the scale of the occupation escalated. He referred to Libya as "The Fourth Shore" because it represented the fourth side of the national quadrilateral completed by the three coasts of the Adriatic where there are Trieste, Bari and Durazzo.

Weapons were used because it was clear that in order to empty the land, the native population had to be destroyed. The motive behind this colonization was that fascists dreamed of settling 500,000 to 1 million Italians in the "Fourth Shore". Italy financed and officially organized a mass migration of peasant-farming families on the African coast of the Mediterranean.

Amongst the 6,000 families who were admitted, only 1,800 of them were selected. The requirements were clear, working units - which did not include friends or relations but only close family members - had to be composed of at least 10 members, all healthy and loyal. The settlers desired to migrate as Italy was becoming over-crowded and there was a strong urge to "own land". These farms were ready in seven months; the colonists walked into efficiently constructed white farmhouses with irrigating aqueducts, asphalt roads and private lands that averaged thirty-seven acres.

[See Lion of the Desert a 1980 film starring Anthony Quinn, as Libyan tribal leader Omar Mukhtar, a Bedouin leader fighting the Regio Esercito (Royal Italian Army).]

As to my own work as Founder of United Nations Santa Fe: I heavily pondered in the spring of 2020 whether the scale of pharmaceutical genocide would be too much for the 18 judges at the ICC to take on (which seems now to be the ongoing fact). and that the higher court [ICJ], to whom I had first written almost 4 years ago, the International Court of Justice, would be more experienced, fearless, and prepared to deal with judging this unprecedented in human history scale of genocide.

A final point, for sure, is that those who remain unvaccinated need high profile spokespersons, an entire new cadre of medical skeptics as leaders, courageous judicial champions, more highly focused humanitarian protectors, and lots more citizens like me, who immediately saw through W.H. Gates III buying the World Health Organization for $200 million as a "cover" for his genocides by injections in primarily African Nations, after Trump declined to fund WHO for $800 million!

We can do little more than surmise what Rafael Lemkin, Benjamin Ferencz, Rachel Carson, Dwight David Eisenhower, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, Knut Hammarskjold, U Thant, Javier Perez de Cuellar, Ban Ki Moon, Albert Einstein, and a few other luminaries, would do in 2024 about what has occurred during the pLandemic, easily the cruelest and most insidious chapter in all of Human History thus far. What would THEY say about Pfizer, Mode/RNA, and the pharmaceutical genocide billionaire profiteers?

We can, however, elect to the White House the authors of two great books exposing Fauci: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s book, The Real Anthony Fauci, and Kentucky Senator and Eye Surgeon, Rand Paul's book, entitled Deception.

One has already run once for President (Rand Paul ended his campaign in February 2016 after finishing in fifth place during the Iowa caucuses).

The other, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., had an uncle who was President and a father who had just won the decisive California primary on June 5, 1964, when he was gunned down at the Ambassador Hotel by several assassins. Both would make great presidents, from 2024 to 2032.

One could be Vice President.

The Mormon newspaper Journalist, Samuel Benson, with Deseret News, at my prodding about one month ago, talked with Kennedy, and determined that these two great authors have yet to discuss their being a team who, just for starters, would knock down the rates of autism and other chronic diseases among children, and would end the deadly practices of giving innocent children 72 different vaccines before the age of 12, as Bobby Kennedy has described occurred with his own children.

I have told both of these fine Presidential candidates that they should be talking and planning what they will do to bring back USA's once great intelligence and its once great health and vigor between 2024 and 2032.

Their cooperation in doing so will precipitate huge gains for the USA, which, in an era in which USA borrows money from China and Japan to totally waste in thousands of stupid projects totaling $900 BILLION, detailed in Rand Paul's yearly Festivus report, while millions of Americans are dying from starvation, et cetera!

I look forward to your incisive response and substantive replies!

For the international recipients, please let me know how UNITED NATIONS SANTA FE might be help your Nation further, provided that the 78th UN General Assembly could AT LEAST approve the creation of a United Nations Information Center, the bottom rung of what we really need, which is in fact passage of 4 Resolutions by me, including to create a new UN Undersecretary General for Nutrition, Consumer Protection and Longevity; a new UN Undersecretary General for Stopping Child Trafficking, and 2 others which I would be happy to detail, which most of you have read over the past 3 years, in communiques and in a score of articles at OpEdNews!

Truly,

Stephen Fox, Founder, United Nations Santa Fe

Your questions can be sent to me through the OEN correspondence system, as well as posed as comments on this article, and I will gladly and promptly answer each and everyone of your questions!

stephen@santafefineart.com

unitednationssantafe2023@gmail.com