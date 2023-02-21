Reflections from Palestine: Jimmy Carter, Al-Haq

Here, Dr. Qumsiyeh remembers President Carter's apparently sincere but futile attempts to go outside the lines of "tradition" and prevent the state of Israel from becoming a fascist nuclear power.

Also notes on a Palestinian human rights organization you may not have heard of, that has garnered numerous awards you may never have heard of, Al-Haq, recently declared "illegal" by the Israeli state. This kind of official repression is fast becoming a prestigious honor for serious human rights organizations, indicating effectiveness, and no doubt strengthening their support.

Such sources are few and far between, and to most Americans, ignored and obscured by our purported media. There are reasons for this beyond what we usually assume, i.e., that there are powerful fingers in the pie. Of course this must be the case, but the landscape was tilted when attention-mining algorithms got going at scale, and now all content is organized around attention capture, rather than sustaining the informed public so essential for democracy.

Carter's career reveals much about present day conflicts, the thinly-disguised imperial American agenda, and it's violent alliances.