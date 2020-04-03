Red-states', Cult-like Obeisance to Trump Is Killing People

Look at the ten states without full stay-at-home orders. Every one of them is a red state. But when CNN showed this map, they didn't point out that every one of them is a Republican dominated state with a Republican Governor. Their conservative values and cult-like obeisance to Trump is in the process of killing people. Oh, and by the way throw in Joe Biden.
The people in them are at great imminent risk because they have governors who have not protected them and a president who values economic statistics over human lives and suffering.
And my guess is that the Trump supporters are the most endangered. They're the ones who were mislead by FOX News. They are the ones who will be going to church, who will be ignoring six foot distancing advice. They are the ones who will not wear masks or gloves, who will not take precautions.
They are the ones who will carry the disease to people at high risk and infect them and, in some cases, f*cking kill them.
And it goes back to these red state governors and of course, POSPOTUS Donald Trump, who, to the consternation of Dr. Anthony Fauci, has failed to order stay-at-home orders to the nation.
Then, another guy, who is not a red-state governor, who also seems to not care about killing people, is pushing for a normal election in Wisconsin next Tuesday. Election judges, registrars and watchers are usually senior citizens, but, in spite of the WI state governor, the state Democratic party calling for postponing the election, Joe Biden thinks it should proceed. How many people will that f*cking kill, when the election could be postponed and replaced with an all mail-in vote.
These are extraordinary times. They are showing the best and worst of people, including the absolutely most disgusting aspects.
Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect,
connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media.
Check out his platform at RobKall.com
He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity
He's given talks and workshops to Fortune
500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered
first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and
Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful
people on his Bottom Up Radio Show,
and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and
opinion sites, OpEdNews.com
more detailed bio:
Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)