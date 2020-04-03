 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 4 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 4/3/20

Red-states', Cult-like Obeisance to Trump Is Killing People

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall
Become a Fan
  (306 fans)

Look at the ten states without full stay-at-home orders. Every one of them is a red state. But when CNN showed this map, they didn't point out that every one of them is a Republican dominated state with a Republican Governor. Their conservative values and cult-like obeisance to Trump is in the process of killing people. Oh, and by the way throw in Joe Biden.

States Without Full Stay-at-home orders
States Without Full Stay-at-home orders
(Image by theCnn)   Details   DMCA

The people in them are at great imminent risk because they have governors who have not protected them and a president who values economic statistics over human lives and suffering.

And my guess is that the Trump supporters are the most endangered. They're the ones who were mislead by FOX News. They are the ones who will be going to church, who will be ignoring six foot distancing advice. They are the ones who will not wear masks or gloves, who will not take precautions.

They are the ones who will carry the disease to people at high risk and infect them and, in some cases, f*cking kill them.

And it goes back to these red state governors and of course, POSPOTUS Donald Trump, who, to the consternation of Dr. Anthony Fauci, has failed to order stay-at-home orders to the nation.

Then, another guy, who is not a red-state governor, who also seems to not care about killing people, is pushing for a normal election in Wisconsin next Tuesday. Election judges, registrars and watchers are usually senior citizens, but, in spite of the WI state governor, the state Democratic party calling for postponing the election, Joe Biden thinks it should proceed. How many people will that f*cking kill, when the election could be postponed and replaced with an all mail-in vote.

These are extraordinary times. They are showing the best and worst of people, including the absolutely most disgusting aspects.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Rob Kall Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

molly cruz

Become a Fan
Author 7804
(Member since Sep 16, 2007), 15 fans, 17 articles, 655 quicklinks, 2943 comments, 14 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

It's Ma, culling the Stupid. Long ago it occurred to me that Trump has been doing us a favor from the start; leading the GOP politicians in Washington over a cliff, and now he's literally in a sort of reverse Pied Piper game, eliminating their gun-toting, beer guzzling, bigoted constituency. In addition, these are people who would have voted for him, so it's kind of suicidal on his part too. The irony abounds!

Submitted on Friday, Apr 3, 2020 at 2:18:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 