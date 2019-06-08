(Image by See page for author [CC BY-SA 3.0 de (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/de/deed.en)]) Details DMCA
When is somebody - anybody - going to challenge the claims
in the Mueller report ? Anyone ....anyone ? Bueller? The plain fact is that nowhere in the entire
400 page report is there a single shred of evidence that
The substance of the Mueller Report is...r-u-s-s-i-a-g-a-t-e,
that ludicrous fairy tale we have been tormented with for the last two years. It is pointless to mention
Nordstream II's huge value to Germany, America's falling place in world
influence, the success of China's Belt and Road trade Initiative, Netanyahu's
influence on Congress or his financial support of neocon congressional
candidates, Sheldon Adelson's campaign contributions (conditioned on support of
Israel), Mike Pence's fantasies of The
Rapture, Mike Pompeo's history of lying, Hillary Clinton's personal enrichment
while acting as Secretary of State, the lunacy of imagining that Cuba,
Nicaragua or Venezuela pose threats to US national security, or John Bolton's dangerous
psychosis. Whatever
Here is what we know from verifiable sources (not from Mueller):
1- The 13 Russian trolls who placed ads on Facebook (click-bait ads) were
paid to do so, but there is no evidence that connects the 13 with Putin or the Kremlin. According to
research from Moon of Alabama, most were $3 mini ads that led to more click
bait ads. 66% of the ads appeared after the election and a third had nothing to
do with politics. (some were about puppies). Only one ad promoted a pro-Trump
rally prior to the election - in
2 - Mueller's source for "Russian
interference" was only belatedly found to be none other than Christopher
Steele, the retired MI-6 agent who was paid $200,000 by the
3 - There is no evidence that Assange or any other Wikileaks member has ever been in contact with any agent of the Russian government. It has further been proven beyond any doubt that the DNC emails were not hacked, but were leaked by a DNC employee angry at the treatment of Bernie Sanders. This was proven by William Binney, the man who designed the NSA's spying system. Assange has never revealed a source, but he implied that the leaker was in fact the murdered DNC employee, Seth Rich, by offering a substantial reward for information leading to the prosecution of Rich's murderer.
The
point of all of this -instead of resorting to
cheating and lies and illegitimate attacks, Congress needs to come up with real
charges of high crimes committed by Trump, not stitched up charges of Russian
interference on his behalf. For Mueller to have spent 25 million dollars and
taken two years to then say "I found no evidence that Trump is a tool of
the Kremlin, but he may have obstructed our pointless, cooked- up
investigation. I am leaving town. Now it is your problem", is an
unbelievable cop-out. As Jimmy Dore pointed out in
his inimitable style, no prosecutor has ever before held a press conference to
announce that he could not make a case because he had no evidence but he believes
the person to be guilty anyway. No doubt he knew that a year ago. If he had so
stated, Congress could have focused its attentions on Trump's real crimes - e.g.,
dismantling the infrastructure of the federal government, initiating economic
war against long-standing allies, refusing to serve and protect the Constitution
of the United States, bombing Syria without a declaration of war from Congress,
arming Saudi Arabia in defiance of Congress, ignoring Congressional subpoenas, holding
critical legislation hostage to the funding a useless border wall, using the office
of the presidency as a means to drum up business for his hotels. Way too
many people had way too much invested in Russian election interference. Why?
because A) they want war with
No, I do not trust Mueller. I do trust the writers at Robert
Parry's Consortium News, who have published multiple articles over a two-year
period, exhaustively researched and verified by facts, that proved Russia-gate
was and is a hoax. Period. End of story. I also trust Professor Stephen Cohen,
The truth will eventually come out. about all of it - about the phony-baloney Red Scare tactics, about the downing of MH17, the coup in Ukraine, the poisoning of the Skripals, about the 911 attacks, the persecution of journalists and whistle-blowers, about "donations" to the Clinton foundation, about Israel's perennial claims that Iran has nuclear weapons, about the cesspool of corruption that defines all branches of the federal government, about the Kennedy assassination. Until then I will cease trying to convince anyone of anything, and try to find solace in some more enlightened country in more enlightened company.
