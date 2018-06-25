- Advertisement -

Beyond the Horrors of Politicians and Corporations

Burl and Meredith Hall

In our culture, it appears that we fall to our knees for the rich. These wealthy people ultimately own the corporations, the government, and most of our lives. Meanwhile, the rich run to foster the destruction of our personal lives and our planet. Consider this analysis:

"Let me tell you about the very rich. They are different from you and me. They possess and enjoy early, and it does something to them, makes them soft where we are hard, and cynical where we are trustful, in a way that, unless you were born rich, it is very difficult to understand. They think, deep in their hearts, that they are better than we are because we had to discover the compensations and refuges of life for ourselves. Even when they enter deep into our world or sink below us, they still think that they are better than we are. They are different."

F. Scott Fitzerald

https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/10367-let-me-tell-you-about-the-very-rich-they-are

Would we furthermore identify this "rich mentality" within our view of Donald Trump, our current President? Trump exists as a rich corporate man who doesn't care about our lives, thus he will destroy our Earth for the sake of the profits for himself and other rich men. Ultimately, his desire is for infinite power and money, which gives him the power. He represents the extreme of this distorted mentality.

This isn't the first time the machinations of establishing and maintaining domination have been spelled out explicitly. At this point, let's consider the "Monopoly" game, which has been around for years. Wikipedia tells us that it was created to demonstrate explicitly to the children of the elite how to monopolize money, property, and power:

Monopoly is derived from The Landlord's Game , which was created by Elizabeth Magie in the United States in 1903 as a way to demonstrate that an economy which rewards wealth creation is better than one in which monopolists work under few constraints[1] and to promote the economic theories of Henry George and in particular his ideas about taxation ...The game is named after the economic concept of monopoly --the domination of a market by a single entity.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monopoly_(game)

