Recent Observations of Climate Change, Worldwide

By Daniel Geery

There are so many links I could post, that I fear taking over OEN. Even more than I have!

But I do like these two guys, "common folk" following along on climate change and speaking truth as they see it. Largely influenced by Dr. McPherson, who is (IMO) at the head of the climate change class.

This particular video, about an hour or less, is largely about the on-going events in climate, ever so much faster than most climatologists are putting together--although even the MSM is finally beginning to talk about it.

But these two guys speak well for themselves, and no need for me to go on"

 

Daniel Geery

It's 37 minutes long, easily "hopped through" to get the (horrifying) main idea.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 29, 2018 at 8:19:50 PM

Susan Lee Schwartz

It is beyond my understanding how anyone can deny what is happening.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 29, 2018 at 9:47:58 PM

Michael Dewey

I try and keep this issue simple as it being a given that the Native American Wisdom of Living one with Mother Earth is a must.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 29, 2018 at 10:02:34 PM

