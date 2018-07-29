Recent Observations of Climate Change, Worldwide

- Advertisement -

There are so many links I could post, that I fear taking over OEN. Even more than I have!

But I do like these two guys, "common folk" following along on climate change and speaking truth as they see it. Largely influenced by Dr. McPherson, who is (IMO) at the head of the climate change class.

This particular video, about an hour or less, is largely about the on-going events in climate, ever so much faster than most climatologists are putting together--although even the MSM is finally beginning to talk about it.

But these two guys speak well for themselves, and no need for me to go on"