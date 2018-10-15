Reasons to Resuscitate and Keep America Alive



America Needs a Revision from Within

Have, The Members of both houses of Congress , forgotten, all Americans are their constituents and that, all constituents lose when lives are lost on foreign battlefields, and in pools of Pulse, Vegas, Sandy Hook and Stoneman Douglas blood -- especially when at the hands of unchecked gun sales and the rants of media hosts conspiring on behalf of those colluding for profit?

In 2018, will we fail to heed the division with which Trump's hyperbole and moneyed GOP PACS infect well-meaning Conservatives and those Evangelicals who've temporarily misplaced their Good Samaritan within -- who, as Jesus taught and Lincoln reaffirmed, practiced, malice toward none -- or shall we continue to ignore both Climate Change May Day and 2016's Wakeup Call?

When the attention of America's entire demographic favors facts over distortion - inciting courageous reactions to political inaction - collaboration between trumped thinking and a gubernatorial candidate, wearing his Georgia Secretary of State hat, not as metaphor, but literal Jim Crow, electing voter suppression with, malice aforethought -- Justice will flow like a never-ending wave.

Until then, wisdom suggests we shun choices offered by a Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse metaphor and seek to understand the 40% of us who seem willing welcome mats, tempting the demise of an all-inclusive America.

Going high when they go low, is easier when we internalize lessons of the historical plank in the eyes, and ayes, of the Democratic Party -- while remaining determined not to become trumped, while attempting an Indivisible cure for America's anti-malice toward none GOP.

Allowing false prophets to negatively impact our faith in each other, hope for our future and, Love Thy Neighbor as thyself - every woman and child threatened like a fourteen-year-old being shot at for requesting directions to his school -- or lost to sexual abuse, gun violence or internment camps' disappearing acts -- or a nine-year-old falsely accused of imitating his Commander-in-Chief's traditional groping -- we entomb ourselves as collateral damage, and like ice, drift into oblivion.

As Master of Projecting his sins, moral bankruptcy, hypocrisy and crimes -- exploiting contractors, tenants, and his human infrastructure for demagoguery, Donald Trump is accelerating his indiscriminate crafty white glue on male v female and Republican v Democrat, but Americans demonstrating democracy at White House doors and Congressional Halls of injustice, expose him as the desperate Last Hurrah, of a Supreme Court jester.

Because of current political upheaval, most of us are now rediscovering our higher selves - which isn't, unprecedented. Only Social Media trolls and in-depth investigative reporting replaced by polarizing talking heads, long to imbibe us with, new normal intoxication -- instead of, What is Past is Prologue, truth. Better we leave such self-deception to the great pretender, mimicking 1930's bombastic nationalistic European leaders -- while blithely following foreign money.

While we may be living through the last stand of the angry white man, most Americans bear little psychological or electoral resemblance to men, like Paul Ryan, Jason Kessler, Chuck Grassley, Mike Pence, Devin Nunes, Mitch McConnell and Brett Kavanaugh -- aiding and abetting the worst among us.

Substantiating this, however, requires embracing a higher civic and humanitarian duty to all: balancing persistently resisting our worst cultural failures with inhaling the breeze of deeply empathetic union and civility toward everyone.

Is America's Gathering Storm, whether hurricanes like Michael, a Congress blatantly scorning less wealthy constituents, locked in lock-step with an Executive Branch determined to lock-down America, reasonable cause to reconsider, Jefferson's revision.

Villains have shadowed us forever, sometimes ravaging our vision temporarily, but America is defined by, voting Millennials and millions in peaceful assembly: the unknown in LGBTQ, Texas border and Voting While Black communities - shielding Babysitting While Black and children in their care -- and saving all Americans from hate crimes, and presidential abuse of power!

Yes, it's time to replace our, American Exceptionalism metaphor with a reality check - in both election booth and society.

