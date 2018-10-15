 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Reasons to Resuscitate and Keep America Alive

By Marcello Rollando

America Needs a Revision from Within
(Image by Marcello Rollando)
Can we accept that Eric Holder was speaking metaphorically, but that a gubernatorial candidate threatening to stomp all over his opponent's face with golf spikes, has more in common with an out-of-control beer drinking SCOTUS Justice than constituents exercising our exceptional First Amendment right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances?

Have, The Members of both houses of Congress , forgotten, all Americans are their constituents and that, all constituents lose when lives are lost on foreign battlefields, and in pools of Pulse, Vegas, Sandy Hook and Stoneman Douglas blood -- especially when at the hands of unchecked gun sales and the rants of media hosts conspiring on behalf of those colluding for profit?

In 2018, will we fail to heed the division with which Trump's hyperbole and moneyed GOP PACS infect well-meaning Conservatives and those Evangelicals who've temporarily misplaced their Good Samaritan within -- who, as Jesus taught and Lincoln reaffirmed, practiced, malice toward none -- or shall we continue to ignore both Climate Change May Day and 2016's Wakeup Call?

When the attention of America's entire demographic favors facts over distortion - inciting courageous reactions to political inaction - collaboration between trumped thinking and a gubernatorial candidate, wearing his Georgia Secretary of State hat, not as metaphor, but literal Jim Crow, electing voter suppression with, malice aforethought -- Justice will flow like a never-ending wave.

Until then, wisdom suggests we shun choices offered by a Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse metaphor and seek to understand the 40% of us who seem willing welcome mats, tempting the demise of an all-inclusive America.

Going high when they go low, is easier when we internalize lessons of the historical plank in the eyes, and ayes, of the Democratic Party -- while remaining determined not to become trumped, while attempting an Indivisible cure for America's anti-malice toward none GOP.

Allowing false prophets to negatively impact our faith in each other, hope for our future and, Love Thy Neighbor as thyself - every woman and child threatened like a fourteen-year-old being shot at for requesting directions to his school -- or lost to sexual abuse, gun violence or internment camps' disappearing acts -- or a nine-year-old falsely accused of imitating his Commander-in-Chief's traditional groping -- we entomb ourselves as collateral damage, and like ice, drift into oblivion.

As Master of Projecting his sins, moral bankruptcy, hypocrisy and crimes -- exploiting contractors, tenants, and his human infrastructure for demagoguery, Donald Trump is accelerating his indiscriminate crafty white glue on male v female and Republican v Democrat, but Americans demonstrating democracy at White House doors and Congressional Halls of injustice, expose him as the desperate Last Hurrah, of a Supreme Court jester.

Because of current political upheaval, most of us are now rediscovering our higher selves - which isn't, unprecedented. Only Social Media trolls and in-depth investigative reporting replaced by polarizing talking heads, long to imbibe us with, new normal intoxication -- instead of, What is Past is Prologue, truth. Better we leave such self-deception to the great pretender, mimicking 1930's bombastic nationalistic European leaders -- while blithely following foreign money.

While we may be living through the last stand of the angry white man, most Americans bear little psychological or electoral resemblance to men, like Paul Ryan, Jason Kessler, Chuck Grassley, Mike Pence, Devin Nunes, Mitch McConnell and Brett Kavanaugh -- aiding and abetting the worst among us.

Substantiating this, however, requires embracing a higher civic and humanitarian duty to all: balancing persistently resisting our worst cultural failures with inhaling the breeze of deeply empathetic union and civility toward everyone.

Is America's Gathering Storm, whether hurricanes like Michael, a Congress blatantly scorning less wealthy constituents, locked in lock-step with an Executive Branch determined to lock-down America, reasonable cause to reconsider, Jefferson's revision.

Villains have shadowed us forever, sometimes ravaging our vision temporarily, but America is defined by, voting Millennials and millions in peaceful assembly: the unknown in LGBTQ, Texas border and Voting While Black communities - shielding Babysitting While Black and children in their care -- and saving all Americans from hate crimes, and presidential abuse of power!

Yes, it's time to replace our, American Exceptionalism metaphor with a reality check - in both election booth and society.

(Article changed on October 16, 2018 at 02:32)

 

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Marcello Rollando

  New Content

Villains have shadowed us forever, sometimes ravaging our vision temporarily, but America is defined by what we do for each other and how we treat each other, every day.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 3:07:33 PM

Chuck Nafziger

Here in America, the 99% have no representation. The government is by the rich, for the rich. We would have to divest from Amazon, Microsoft, GE, Hewlit Packer, etc. and establish neighborhood black markets to have a chance at an honorable future.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 5:54:55 PM

Marcello Rollando

I think we can start with divesting ourselves from Trump's Republicans, and go from there as needed and pragmatic. Thanks for reading and commenting.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 8:36:31 PM

Art Costa

There is, sadly, nothing to resuscitate. We are a nation, yes with many good people (just as every nation has) that emerged from genocide of natives and slavery. Could this have been overcome? Yes, but we haven't. Ignoring the endless wars is what the current state of US of A is all about. Nothing good comes out of that. Unless we completely through some awakening, change our ways, we'll continue to be this predatory nation. Yes the masses do not cause it, but they are complicit in ignoring much of it. I do not believe such a nation will have single payer, Medicare for All until, and unless the very foundation is shaken to its core. The nation today and over many years doesn't care about "people". It would be contrary to the thrust of capitalism and global dominance to expect anything else.

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 at 11:52:07 AM

Marcello Rollando

I hear you Art Costa, and agree We the People are complicit via who we elect, reelect and the policies we support, whether by commission or omission. However, I believe what people create, people learning from their mistakes, can replace.

The challenge is always not to become what we're against, while we're asking, seeking and knocking for what we can resurrect, and build on, from the best we have been.

One thing for certain, we need to focus our resistance less on buildings, institutions and and organizations and more on the people who nurture negativity, hate and greed -- that, in part, being us, because...

It's not banks, but bankers; Not just the GOP, but the electorate; not just Trump but we who voted for Nixon, Bush 41 & 43 - and worst of all, men like Cheney and hypocrites like Mike Pence and Mitch McConnell.

America needs to survive and thrive post Trump and if we so choose, Liberal Female Democrats can resuscitate us all, to live a wiser and more empathetic life, as nation and people.

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 at 4:37:57 PM

