Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/31/19

Reasons of Our Realities, Our Failures Before US and it is very Clear; A Nation in Despair Refuses to Seek Repair

Mr. President, on the day of Palms you speak of the Drums of War but a voice of reason Speaks of the Reason. It is very simple what has brought this despair, this kneeling in peril at the altar of the precipice of destiny. Fate indeed not but by the neglect of the Social Contract with the citizens both at home and abroad!

Angry People Everywhere
Mr. 39 speaks to Mr. 45 (1)

" Carter said the United States is "the most warlike nation in the history of the world" due to a desire to impose American values on other countries, and he suggested that China is investing its resources into projects such as high-speed railroads instead of defense spending.

"How many miles of high-speed railroad do we have in this country?"

Zero, the congregation answered.

"We have wasted, I think, $3 trillion," Carter said, referring to American military spending. "China has not wasted a single penny on war, and that's why they're ahead of us. In almost every way.

"And I think the difference is if you take $3 trillion and put it in American infrastructure, you'd probably have $2 trillion left over. We'd have high-speed railroad. We'd have bridges that aren't collapsing. We'd have roads that are maintained properly. Our education system would be as good as that of, say, South Korea or Hong Kong.

"I wasn't comparing my country adversely to China," Carter qualified. "I was just pointing that out because I happened to get a phone call last night."

The former president said he understands that Trump is worried about China surpassing the U.S. as the world's top economic superpower.

"I don't really fear that time, but it bothers President Trump, and I don't know why. I'm not criticizing him this morning," Carter said to laughs from the audience.

The White House confirmed the conversation in a statement.
A version of this story was first posted by member station WABE .

1. President Trump Called Former President Jimmy Carter To Talk About China

 

George King has been involved in civil rights and started protesting government as a US Marine protesting the Vietnam War in 1967.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
George W.Reichel

Only values DC cares about are the $values$ of other countries' resources

Submitted on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 12:07:18 PM

Author 0
