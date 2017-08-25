Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Reality Strikes Mrs. Mnuchin In The Comfort Zone

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ron Nilson     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 70396
Become a Fan
  (8 fans)


(Image by Ron Nilson)   Permission   Details   DMCA

How does someone who wants for nothing, in the material sense, react when their comfort zone is invaded?

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's wife, Louise Linton, caused a stir on social media recently when she attacked a woman who commented on her Instagram post. The post displayed a photo of Ms. Linton and hubby (former Chief Financial Officer for Goldman Sachs) deplaning after an "official business" trip which also provided her with an opportunity to do some very high-end shopping.

Within the post were a number of hashtags that boasted of exclusive brand names she'd brought back. The comment Ms. Linton found so disturbing had to with tax payers footing the bill for the privilege of flaunting her wealth and extravagant lifestyle.

Ms. Linton's response to the comment, dripping with insincere patience and condescension, essentially ridiculed the woman for not being wealthy, and accused her of being envious. Social media lit up immediately as the hoi polloi rallied to the defense of the woman under attack and attempted to point out the problems with the logic in Ms. Linton's reaction.

What lesson can we take away from this? I believe it's that even those who appear to have everything are just as insecure as the rest of us. Beneath all the designer labels they're just another struggling human.

Giving off an air of superiority and entitlement is how the fragile ego is revealed. Anyone whose self-worth is derived from having more luxury cars than anyone else is no different from the one who seeks security through social status, corporate rank, university degree or political power. What comes off as arrogance is really no more than disguised fear - the same fear that infects the core of even the most accomplished - the fear of not being good enough - and even more, the fear that everyone knows it.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://nilsonotes.blogspot.com

Retired, reformed capitalist, recovering consumer, artist, self-published poet, spiritual growth and animal rights advocate, Lutheran seminary graduate and Reiki master - originally from New Jersey, now living near the great urban experiment (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Great American Money Myth

Long as You Buy, Big Food Doesn't Care If You Live or Die

The Alarm From Easter Island

The Religious Right? Wrong!

Is Trump Actually Trying to Lose the Election?

The Christian Church In America is Dead - Donald Trump's Election Proves It!

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Ron Nilson

Become a Fan
Author 70396
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Aug 21, 2011), 8 fans, 33 articles, 2 quicklinks, 183 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Sometimes having less really is having more.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 25, 2017 at 6:23:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 