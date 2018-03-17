Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Realities On-the-ground in East Ghouta, Syria: We've Seen This All Before. US Supported Terrorists Use Chemical Weapons

By       Message Mark Taliano     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   News 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 3/17/18

Author 500720
- Advertisement -

The progressive liberation of East Ghouta, Syria, from Western-supported terrorists highlights and confirms what we already know. We have seen this all before.

First of all, a chemical factory was discovered, indicating yet again that the terrorists use chemical weapons.

Second, the discovery of the CW plant occurred at the same time that yet another false flag terror operation has been predicted. None of these false flag "Assad gasses his own people" operations have withstood the scrutiny of independent investigations.[1] They have all been perpetrated by the West and its proxies, most notably the White Helmets, al Qaeda auxiliaries, as fake pretexts for more war.

Third, we see yet again that the mainstream media is an accomplice to Western crimes. ReporterSharmine Narwani, who visited the abandoned site, noted wryly that none of the mainstream media reporters chose to visit the "makeshift chemical lab".

- Advertisement -

Finally, we see more evidence of terrorist atrocities committed against occupied populations, as revealed by recently freed captives. A local revealed to reporters:

"We lived in fear under the militants, there were very harsh conditions. They drove up food prices, introduced a strict regime -- you could lose your head for the slightest fault, "" [2]

Here are some more testimonies:

The alternative to the popular Assad government is not an alternative at all. It is slavery and despotism. As more areas are liberated by the SAA, we will see more of the same.

*

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017.

Notes

[1] Tim Anderson, 'There is zero credible evidence that the Syrian Arab Army has used chemical weapons.' Muslim Press. 20 July, 2016.( http://www.muslimpress.com/Section-opinion-72/105186-there-is-zero-credible-evidence-that-the-syrian-arab-army-has-used-chemical-weapons ) Accessed 14, March, 2018.

[2] "First group of 50+ civilians safely leaves E. Ghouta via humanitarian corridor -- Russian MoD." RT. 11 March, 2018. (https://www.rt.com/news/420990-ghouta-civilians-leave-corridor/) Accessed 14 March, 2018.

Order Mark Taliano's Book "Voices from Syria" directly from Global Research.

Taliano talks and listens to the people of Syria. He reveals the courage and resilience of a Nation and its people in their day to day lives, after more than six years of US-NATO sponsored terrorism and three years of US "peacemaking" airstrikes.

Mark Taliano combines years of research with on-the-ground observations to present an informed and well-documented analysis that refutes the mainstream media narratives on Syria.


(Image by Global Research)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Voices from Syria

ISBN: 978-0-9879389-1-6

Author: Mark Taliano

Year: 2017

Pages: 128 (Expanded edition: 1 new chapter)

List Price: $17.95

Special Price: $9.95

Click to order

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright Mark Taliano, Global Research, 2018

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   News 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Retired high school teacher, writer, activist

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Western-Imposed Holocaust

Imperial Disaster

Harper Government Destroys Canada's Knowledge Base With A View To Re-Creating "Canada"

Universal Healthcare Dies with a Whimper

Government Propaganda and Media Deception of the Public

Establishment Lies And Crimes Are Leading Us To The Unthinkable

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mark Taliano

Become a Fan
Author 500720

(Member since Nov 15, 2014), 9 fans, 118 articles, 272 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
The progressive liberation of East Ghouta, Syria, from Western-supported terrorists highlights and confirms what we already know. We have seen this all before.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 17, 2018 at 1:47:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 