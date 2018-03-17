- Advertisement -

The progressive liberation of East Ghouta, Syria, from Western-supported terrorists highlights and confirms what we already know. We have seen this all before.

First of all, a chemical factory was discovered, indicating yet again that the terrorists use chemical weapons.

Second, the discovery of the CW plant occurred at the same time that yet another false flag terror operation has been predicted. None of these false flag "Assad gasses his own people" operations have withstood the scrutiny of independent investigations.[1] They have all been perpetrated by the West and its proxies, most notably the White Helmets, al Qaeda auxiliaries, as fake pretexts for more war.

Third, we see yet again that the mainstream media is an accomplice to Western crimes. ReporterSharmine Narwani, who visited the abandoned site, noted wryly that none of the mainstream media reporters chose to visit the "makeshift chemical lab".

Finally, we see more evidence of terrorist atrocities committed against occupied populations, as revealed by recently freed captives. A local revealed to reporters:

"We lived in fear under the militants, there were very harsh conditions. They drove up food prices, introduced a strict regime -- you could lose your head for the slightest fault, "" [2]

Here are some more testimonies:

The alternative to the popular Assad government is not an alternative at all. It is slavery and despotism. As more areas are liberated by the SAA, we will see more of the same.

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright Mark Taliano, Global Research, 2018