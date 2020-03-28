 
 
Real Virus, Fake Shock

By (Page 1 of 2 pages) 8 comments
Author 500720
This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license.

Masked during virus alert
Masked during virus alert
(Image by Mario A. P.)   Details   DMCA

The coronavirus is real, but the shock is a fabrication.

The WHO proclaimed a "pandemic" prematurely, without sufficient evidence, no doubt influenced by "vested interests".

How do we know this?

The UK government recently proclaimed that

"more is known about COVID-19, the public health bodies in the UK have reviewed the most up to date information about COVID-19 against the UK HCID criteria. They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall), and there is now greater clinical awareness and a specific and sensitive laboratory test, the availability of which continues to increase." (1)

The information from "Public Health England" is, apparently, being suppressed.

One of the "solutions" to the WHO-fabricated shock has been to "helicopter" (2) money into a broken financial system.

But root causes are being ignored. The predatory doctrine of neoliberalism should be identified as the failure that it is. The evisceration of the public sphere, deregulation, and hyper privatisations schemes, hallmarks of neoliberalism, are among the root causes.

As happened after the shock of 9/11, emergency legislation will be passed which will exacerbate the cancer of the current political economy which serves the ruling, billionaire class to the detriment of us all.

We need to push back and use this shock to demand a more socially-oriented, democratic political economy that rejects both militarism and neoliberalism. Ironically, but not surprisingly, the countries best able to respond to the current shock, notably China and Cuba, are both being sanctioned and undermined by the Western oligarch class.

*

Next Page 1 | 2

 

Must Read 1  
Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
6 people are discussing this page, with 8 comments  Post Comment

911TRUTH

I keep reading that every year with the normal, yearly flu, tens of thousands of people die every year in the U.S.

If that is true, why aren't the hospitals overwhelmed every year with infected and dying patients like what is happening now with COVID-19 with a fraction of the deaths?

As of right now, there are 1,715 confirmed deaths in the U.S from COVID-19.

CDC flu estimates, from October 1, 2019, through March 21, 2020: 24,000 62,000 flu deaths

What am I missing here?

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 at 6:25:27 PM

Kenneth Lee

One of the best analyses of these CDC numbers is given by John Rappaport on his "nomorefakenews(dot)com website. Only a TINY portion of the yearly 'flu' numbers are from actual lab testing for a flu virus. They call anything the 'flu' if it presents similar symptoms. That is how they can sell all of us useless and dangerous flu vaccines every year. As far as this year's 'pandemic' numbers are concerned, I wouldn't believe any of them based on the overall unreliability and questionable motives of the CDC.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 8:57:01 PM

Susan Lee Schwartz

Your belief in 'waddabouts' does not alter the truth about this virus, which is not the flu.

When July comes around and the reality of its devastation is known, the fake facts and hoax commentary will be shown for the damage it did.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 10:12:51 PM

Kenneth Lee

I don't really understand your critique of my comment. I was simply pointing out in response to 911truth's query that official CDC flu numbers actually reflect thousands of deaths from pneumonia which can be caused by many precursors, including the flu. The actual documented, lab-tested numbers of deaths from flu virus is minuscule compared to the numbers made public by the CDC. These actual numbers are verifiable, not fake or imaginary or part of a 'hoax'.

I also never posited an opinion of whether or not the Covid-19 is a flu. I do have an opinion, but did not express it in my comment. I don't necessarily agree with everything Mr. Rappoport writes, but I do pay attention to verifiable data no matter the source. Being that the CDC is in the drug-marketing business, I think it is fairly obvious that there is a serious potential conflict of interest at play, and any recommendations they make need to be taken with more than a grain of salt.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 12:12:11 AM

Susan Lee Schwartz

You got that right... this is no flu. It won't even peak until July, and will resume even after the devastation it causes... unless there is a vaccine or a treatment.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 10:14:33 PM

Derryl Hermanutz

You make some confident prophecies of impending doom, which are clearly not based on present reality in which the coronavirus is less virulent and less fatal than the normal seasonal flu. Who told you this is no normal flu? Who told you the virus would peak in July? Who told you the virus would cause devastation? Who told you a vaccine is our only hope to survive the devastation? If you quote some "authority" like the CDC - which owns patents on a number of vaccines and is in the vaccine marketing business - then I would suggest you are basing your alarming prophecies on other prophecies made by highly compromised sources. Creating fear of a devastating pandemic - which is not actually a pandemic, but some people "project" that it might become a pandemic - is an excellent marketing strategy to sell 100s of millions of doses of perfectly worthless (and probably harmful) vaccines.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 12:38:52 AM

Mark Taliano

and much more. Huge bailouts already. Global coup.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020 at 12:00:07 AM

Michael Dewey

We will ride out these days of the Corona-Blues-last of the plagues (for who listen.) and get down to a mind our own business swing town way of life, we al have had plenty of before. They may seem long ago?

"Our cash is nothing but trash the Space Cowboy has a cover of an old 30s-40s blues tune.

But we are going to empower economies through Public Banks buying into worker ownership kind of stuff modeled after the $20 Billion a year Mondragon Cooperative of the Basque in Spain. Mondrgon owns its own collage. Unions could work out many local details of setting them up, as soon as they pull their pensions to invest in them. We could do a 30-30-30 set up of worker-community-private share holder set ups. 10% going to the people who just don't care for a job.

And the Corporate Empire Foreign Policy must turn around, investing them $-Trillions hoarded in the Cayman Islands into world-wide local stuff that this photo built a foundation for.

A time to hoard, a time to rob what was hoarded.


(Image by Unknown Owner) Details DMCA

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 at 11:10:28 PM

