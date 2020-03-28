Real Virus, Fake Shock

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

The coronavirus is real, but the shock is a fabrication.

The WHO proclaimed a "pandemic" prematurely, without sufficient evidence, no doubt influenced by "vested interests".

How do we know this?

The UK government recently proclaimed that

"more is known about COVID-19, the public health bodies in the UK have reviewed the most up to date information about COVID-19 against the UK HCID criteria. They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall), and there is now greater clinical awareness and a specific and sensitive laboratory test, the availability of which continues to increase." (1)

The information from "Public Health England" is, apparently, being suppressed.

One of the "solutions" to the WHO-fabricated shock has been to "helicopter" (2) money into a broken financial system.

But root causes are being ignored. The predatory doctrine of neoliberalism should be identified as the failure that it is. The evisceration of the public sphere, deregulation, and hyper privatisations schemes, hallmarks of neoliberalism, are among the root causes.

As happened after the shock of 9/11, emergency legislation will be passed which will exacerbate the cancer of the current political economy which serves the ruling, billionaire class to the detriment of us all.

We need to push back and use this shock to demand a more socially-oriented, democratic political economy that rejects both militarism and neoliberalism. Ironically, but not surprisingly, the countries best able to respond to the current shock, notably China and Cuba, are both being sanctioned and undermined by the Western oligarch class.

*

