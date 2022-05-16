Ray McGovern: The Real Possibility of Nuclear War Over Ukraine - Antiwar.com Blog

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

The Veterans for Peace Nuclear Abolition Working Group was honored to present an important talk by Ray McGovern, who discussed the origins of the war in Ukraine and how it could too easily escalate into a nuclear war.

Ray speaks for about 40 minutes, followed by a lively Q&A and discussion. The entire recording goes over 2 hours.

Also see "US Counting on Putin To Signal Before Using Nukes" by Ray McGovern, May 12, 2022 and "Intel Vets: Nuclear Weapons Cannot Be Un-Invented."

Thanks to Ellen Thomas and Helen Jaccard for uploading the Zoom recording and posting it on YouTube.