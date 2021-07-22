Ray McGovern: Put Russiagate Out of its Misery

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Antiwar

"Do you still have Trump Derangement Syndrome? or Can You Handle the Truth?*

Listen below...

David Swanson:



This week on Talk World Radio: Why won't disproven Russiagate ever go away? Our guest Ray McGovern was an infantry/intelligence officer in the early Sixties, and became a CIA analyst. His duties eventually included chairing National Intelligence Estimates and preparing The President's Daily Brief. He conducted the one-on-one morning briefings of President Reagan's five most senior national security officials, including VP Bush, from 1981 to 1985. In retirement Ray co-founded Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) an attempt by intelligence veterans to hold former colleagues to account for "fixing" intelligence to "justify" wars like Iraq. His website is https://RayMcGovern.com.

Ray's recent article for Antiwar.com: "The Guardian: Regurgitating the Russia-Gate Canard."

***Ray refers to his Seattle talk 3 years ago; (230,000 YouTube views). Here it is: