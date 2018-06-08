Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit 1 Share on StumbleUpon 1 Tell A Friend 1 (4 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Rapidly becoming irrelevant in America: the principles of ethics and morality

By       Message Michael Payne       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 6/8/18

Author 23439
Become a Fan
  (80 fans)

From opednews.com: ethics and morality be damned {MID-231672}
ethics and morality be damned
(Image by wustl.edu)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
Take a look at what is happening in the US Congress and, especially, what is not happening. Take a look at this society and what is going on within it. What do we see? It appears that we have entered an era in this nation's history is which the principles of ethics and morals are becoming irrelevant in both this government and our society.

Ethics can be thought of a guide to one's daily behavior, whether in societal settings or in business matters. Adhering to moral principles is simply understanding the difference between right and wrong and acting accordingly.

How about integrity? Well, integrity can be thought of as a combination of ethics and morals; the quality of being honest and truthful with a steadfast adherence to a strict moral and ethical code.

If we were living in a country in which those in our government and the people of this society were strongly committed to following the principles of ethics and morality we would not have:

- Advertisement -

A government that has conducted a long succession of wars that simply cannot be justified in any way; a government that intimidates and dominates other countries, a thoroughly corrupted Congress, controlled by the money, power and influence of Corporate America, one that refuses to follow the will of the people.

Republicans would not have bestowed the lion's share of tax cuts upon the wealthiest Americans but would have worked with Democrats to create a plan by which all Americans from the top of the income spectrum to the bottom would have received their fair share of tax relief.

America would not have the massive inequity of wealth and income that it currently has, by far the largest among the developed nations of the world. American workers would see their wages increasing over time instead of having them frozen for many years; while the income of CEOs keeps climbing.

- Advertisement -

We would not have a government that, under this president, has withdrawn from the Paris climate change agreement and also the Iran Nuclear Agreement. To refuse to take part in these critically important agreements that almost all of the countries of the world have adopted is unconscionable.

We have the head of the EPA, Scott Pruitt, tearing down or severely weakening rules and regulations involving air and water safety as well as scaling back auto emission standards. Auto manufacturers have, for years, been following government guidelines which have significantly reduced CO2 emissions rising into and polluting the atmosphere. Pruitt, with the blessing of Trump, seems to be instituting measures that are harmful to the environment, the exact opposite of what he should be doing.

Immigration: Attorney General Sessions has declared that when illegal immigrants are detained at borders he will separate parents from their children; an extremely cruel, inhuman action. How in the world can human beings do something so despicable to their fellow human beings? For a good insight into this entire ongoing problem with immigration in America and its root causes please see my previous article on this issue.

With all his deceit, lying, manipulating and other devious actions Trump is, in effect, telling his supporters that ethics and morality have no place in government matters, that they are irrelevant and there is no need to adhere to them. And sad to say a large part of these robotic supporters listen to what he says and buy into it without any hesitation.

What we currently have in Washington today could best be described as a regressive government. This Congress, totally controlled by the GOP, deliberately places America's most pressing problem on the legislative back burner. There are no positive, constructive measures on the agenda; the objective seems to be to eliminate as many rules and regulations as possible to help corporations increase profits -- and then contribute more money to politicians' campaigns.

When we talk about ethics and morals the words trust and honor come to mind. Take the situation with North Korea in which Trump wants that country to totally end its nuclear program and get rid of its entire current nuclear arsenal. Does anyone think that Trump inspires trust in these negotiations, when he is known as the master art of lying and deceit; that he will honor his promise to remove the sanctions and help that country to establish a viable economy?

- Advertisement -

Do we think that Kim, the dangerous tyrant who trusts no one, will believe that Trump and the U.S. government will honor a commitment to refrain from using its military power to control North Korea? That it can be trusted not to launch a pre-emptive attack on it such as it did in the cases of Vietnam, Iraq and Libya? Would he be that gullible? Not on your life.

Mass shootings are an, absolutely horrific element in our society and are now becoming almost commonplace. Why is this, how can this be? Because the general reaction of members of this government and far too many Americans is a distinct and very troubling lack of extreme anger and rage.

If the America of today were guided by these important principles politicians would not hesitate to pull out all the stops in banning all assault weapons, instituting very comprehensive background checks, as well as initiating effective measures to stop this carnage.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Michael Payne is an independent, progressive activist. His writings deal with social, economic, political and foreign policy issues. He is a featured writer on Opednews and Nation of Change and his articles have appeared on many other websites (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Orwell's "1984" becoming a reality in modern-day America

Heed the Warning Signs; America is Edging Ever Closer to a Societal Implosion

Ethics and Morals in America; an Endangered Species

How Do You Spell Sociopath? G-O-P

The Beginning of the End for the U.S. Dollar as the World Reserve Currency

A U.S. President Defies Congress, the Constitution and the Will of the People; Will Impeachment Follow?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Michael Payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 80 fans, 444 articles, 2299 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

"A significant step forward in our evolution would be an increase in respect for all other life forms."

That sentence can have a variety of meanings but I see two as the most important: a far greater respect for our fellow human beings and for this planet. When we can eventually evolve in this way we will be adhering to the principles of ethics and morality. And we will then live in a far different America.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 8, 2018 at 3:47:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 