Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Raising Our Voices All Together: What Else Can We Do?

By William P. Homans
opednews.com Headlined to H3 5/31/17

The author at 37, Eugene, OR.
Sometimes I get plumb discouraged, regardless that I appear to be gaining readership in this publishing platform I stand on and for which I am most grateful, OpEdNews. Justice never seems to move fast enough, while the time in which events occur is steadily decreasing.

But then I think, "If enough of us holler cogently enough, loud enough and long enough, those who deny the cogency and elongate the time will be forced by a combination of consequences for inaction and inexorable political process to act extraordinarily in this extraordinary case."

And so I write, and the subject can hardly be anything but the corruption in the Trump Administration. Of course, misadministration is what it more properly is, but you have to at least start with a presumption of something more than blatant mismanagement.

The GOP has to realize that it's up to them to get rid of Donald Trump, and the impeachment process is far too drawn-out. With their political careers at stake, the Pubs, and the intelligence community, will eventually make sure, somehow, of a quick process of removal.

We don't know when, or what the camel-straw will be. But he's just really shown his unfitness to be a chief executive all over Europe (bravo to Pope Francis, who did the maximum that he could do, told him not to leave the Climate agreement). He's divulged secret information to high-level Russian officials in his own office.

And Jared Kushner, one of Trump's family, has shown his utter unfitness to hold his portfolio (I'm not going to believe he's actually a traitor, he hasn't got the experience or ideological axe to grind to be that), which speaks to Trump's inability to make good appointments. Generals Mattis and McMaster are exceptions, because Trump doesn't KNOW ANYTHING about Healthcare, Energy, Interior lands policy, the environment, and so forth.

There's a whole steaming pile of stuff about which he hasn't a clue. He doesn't actually know anything about military matters, but he HAS to deal with those every day as crisis piles on crisis.

There are almost no ambassadors STILL because Trump has no capacity to consider diplomatic qualifications. Apparently former Governor and Ambassador Jon Huntsman was nominated as Ambassador to Russia in the first days of the Presidency. click here

But if I were Huntsman, I'd be keeping my head way down, as Trump and his Twitter and his son-in-law have made US-Russian ambassadorial diplomacy moot.

Trump, through his incompetence, his pathological inability to consider the past-- to reflect-- to say nothing of his thin-skinnedness and confrontational nature-- is an existential threat to the national security of the US, and beyond that, of the world. Angela Merkel, probably the most important politician in the world-- not Jiping, not Putin, Merkel-- has already signaled that she and Germany are looking past Trump.

He cannot, he must not serve a full year, or the Republicans will be unable to run away from him and will be slaughtered in the 2018 midterms. The cynical American might say, "Oh, well, go ahead then, bumble on, Donald, and drag the Republican Party down to utter darkness, perhaps even end the dominant duopoly political system."

But the other thing that the continued presence of Donald Trump in the White House does is cheapen, demean, dumb down, make moot, the dialogue among Americans. Anti-intellectualism is clearly expressed through a number of key Trump appointees: Pruitt. Perry. Devos. Even Tillerson.

Americans don't LIKE each other as much. However, the polarization is of a different nature than that which occurred over the Vietnam War.

At this point, what those who voted for Trump, or who have willingly worked with him, have at stake is that they will have to admit they made a mistake, and that it must be fixed within the boundaries of democracy. That will cause a great deal of strain among people living next to each other in countless communities, who are, or should be, friends.

I can only think that as the Trump phenomenon has gotten progressively more politically and socially damaging, the top GOPers have been formulating their plan for what must be done after Trump's removal.

The Vietnam War could plausibly be blamed on our leaders. The actions and consequences of the Trump Presidency must be blamed on ourselves, We the People, both Trump voters and the Democratic insiders who subverted their Party's democratic process.


The author at 68, being honored in the Bradfordville Blues Club (FL)
(Image by self)   Permission   Details   DMCA

 

My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.

I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 40 years. I was at MayDay, and at the moratorium March the week before. I was one of the leaders of the Great New Jersey Turnpike Stall on my birthday, April 25, 1971.

I bear the scar on my left shin from a neoNazi jackboot, when I was one of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War who bounced the NSWPP from Flamingo Park at the Republican National Convention of 1972. My father fought the Nazis in the North Atlantic and Anzio, and I met their spawn in Miami.

My formal education has been first-rate. I wouldn't trade my degrees for Harvard ones. I was raised in the finest private Catholic and Episcopal high schools.

Elementary School: Gibbons Hall, Asheville, North Carolina

High Schools: Asheville School for Boys, Asheville Country Day, Lenox School for Boys. Graduated with honors 1968.

College: Middlebury College, 1968-DNG

1984-86: University of Oregon, B.A., Journalism and History, Departmental Honors in History, 1986.

I was also captain of the U of O bowling team, 1984-1986. High game 299.

1997-2000: Oklahoma State University. M.A., History, 2000, plus the school-teaching curriculum. Mentor: Dr. Ronald Petrin.

This was my second great self-reinvention attempt. In both, I got the degrees, but neither worked. After both, I went back to truckdriving and the blues. and now the latter makes my living. I just am not a button-down enough fellow ever to be a schoolteacher or general-purpose news reporter. But I think and analyze, and so I write...





The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

