 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 4/17/20

Radical Common Sense about COVID and the Lockdown

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Josh Mitteldorf
Become a Fan
  (47 fans)

Dr Katz is a Yale professor with a long and distinguished career in preventive medicine. This video begins with what should be obvious: COVID is not the only thing that can kill us. Any sensible program to mitigate spread of the disease must be calibrated to minimize total harm taking all risks into consideration.

He goes on to note that quarantine is very effective in early stages of a pandemic, but it is not a viable strategy once the disease is widespread. Lockdown measures can slow the spread of the disease, but cannot limit its eventual reach.

We've long ago passed a point where the only thing that can halt the spread of COVID is herd immunity. So if we are going to lock down, we will have to do it until everyone is vaccinated. The most optimistic time frame for a vaccine is 18 months, and past efforts to create a SARS vaccine suggest that it may not be possible at all. Are we going to lock down for months and years, waiting and hoping for a vaccine?

The alternative, Dr Katz suggests, is a phased return to normality. First the healthy young people can go out and deliberately expose themselves in small doses. Small doses of the virus stimulate the immune system before any danger it can be overwhelmed. And healthy young people are at minimal risk of dying from COVID. Once these people have some antibodies, we have begun to establish herd immunity in the population, and the next wave of people slightly more vulnerable can be exposed, again to small numbers of virus particles. Elderly and immune compromised people should continue to be sequestered until herd immunity is established by the rest of us.

At the end of the video, the interviewer asks about the political motives for this huge disruption. Dr Katz wisely steps back and says this is outside his expertise, but he reaffirms the interviewer's point: There are many more serious threats to health that the government won't lift a finger to stop: pollutants, pesticides, toxins that cause cancer. There is an epidemic of diabetes in this country that is entirely preventable, that kills more people every single year than total expected deaths from COVID, and yet our CDC does not make a serious effort to oppose it.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Josh Mitteldorf Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Twitter Bans The Donald

Artificial Earthquakes

Cold Fusion: Tangible Hope in an Age of Despair

New Scientific Study: Smoking Gun Evidence of 9/11 Explosives in WTC Dust

PayPal cuts off Bradley Manning Legal Defense; Backs Off under Grass Roots Pressure

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 51 fans, 83 articles, 415 quicklinks, 4094 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I didn't watch the video yet, but you and I have been mostly on the same thought wave.

Medical martial law, especially without the safety nets, causes much more death and suffering than COVID-19.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 17, 2020 at 2:45:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 