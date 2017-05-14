Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Racists Love Russia?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message David Swanson     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 5/14/17

Author 9
Become a Fan
  (131 fans)
- Advertisement -


davidswanson.org
(Image by davidswanson.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

Photo by Daily Progress.

While I've been in Russia trying to make friends, back home in Charlottesville, Virginia, USA, a group of torch-bearing supporters of Robert E. Lee has held a rally generally understood as a proclamation of white supremacy. I've previously written at some length about this white identity group, their humanity, their legitimate grievances, and their support for Donald Trump.

They chanted: "You will not replace us!" possibly because the city of Charlottesville has decided to replace a statue of Robert E. Lee with something less racist.

They chanted: "Blood and soil!" I suppose to express their lengthy connection to the land (although their leader is no more from Virginia than Robert E. Lee is from Charlottesville), or -- less charitably -- just because of the flagrantly fascist sound of the slogan.

- Advertisement -

And they chanted: "Russia is our friend!"

If the relevance of that last one confuses you, I am very pleased to hear it.

To explain: In the United States many people identify as Democrats or Liberals, or Republicans or "Conservatives" on the other hand. What these identifications entail is infinitely manipulable by the corporate media and the powers that be in Washington, D.C. At the moment, one camp has come to mean:

Progressive,
Humanitarian,
Feminist,
Racially Inclusive,
Economically Fair,
Environmentalist,
Militarist,
And Hostile Toward Russia.

The other camp means:

Capitalist,
Regressive,
Sexist,
Racist,
Inhumane,
Destructive of the Environment,
Militarist,
And Friendly Toward Russia.

Both camps accept on the basis of no evidence whatsoever that Russia helped put Trump in the White House. Both camps are perfectly open to building up hostility toward a nuclear-armed government, but only one camp has been instructed to do so at this time for partisan reasons.

- Advertisement -

I mentioned this state of affairs to some Russians, and one replied: "But we never even had slavery, only serfdom." Regardless of how important that distinction is, this misses the point. There's no logical connection between liking Russia and wanting a city in 2017 to be dominated by confederate statues erected for racist campaigns in the 1920s. I'm not committing any fallacies by favoring some changes in Charlottesville's landscape and favoring U.S.-Russia personal and governmental friendships.

I toured Moscow's Gulag Museum today. I saw no crowd of gulag supporters proposing friendship with the United States. But such a display would hardly have been observable as such, since every single Russian I've ever met has proposed friendship with the United States -- including Russians with a wide range of opinions about the gulags.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://davidswanson.org
David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Feith Dares Obama to Enforce the Law

Obama's Open Forum Opens Possibilities

Public Forum Planned on Vermont Proposal to Arrest Bush and Cheney

Did Bush Sr. Kill Kennedy and Frame Nixon?

Eleven Excellent Reasons Not to Join the Military

Holder Asked to Prosecute Blankenship

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 