Racism, Historical Fact, and 'The Lost Cause'

Confederate Reunion Parade Richmond. In honor of the .Lost Cause,. of course.

The tradition of the use of racism as a political weapon by the Republican Party can be traced back to its founding in the 1850s on the wreckage (over the issue of slavery) of the Whig Party (see: "Xenophobia and Racism: They're in the Republican Party's DNA" Click Here ). As is well-known, it has been brought to its highest peak by Trump and his key role in transforming the modern Republican Party into the Republican Party (see the references for a series of columns by me on this subject at: Click Here).

As almost day-by-day the Republicans implement one proto-fascist strategy-in-law all over the country (e.g., voter suppression-legislation), we are now seeing the next step in the developing fascist revolution, the clear threat of the use-of-force against political opponents, even by elected members of the government --- as in Paul Gosar's threat to kill Rep. Ocasio-Cortez. Note that the proposed victim in the member of a U.S. national minority: the threat of the user of violence for political purposes, against a minority --- no coincidence. By the way, the reaction of the Republican political leadership to this outrage? Crickets. In Nazi Germany this sort of thing --- assassination of political enemies, came to its high point on "The Night of the Long Knives," June 30, 1934, in which Hitler got rid of even Nazi Party members [and leaders] who weren't quite on board with him (ring a bell?). So, we have racism and threats-of-the-use-of-violence against specific political enemies, coming from the Republicans. And why not this escalation of the modern Republican Political Racism which began with Goldwater in the 1960s.

In the most recent (state and local) elections, in many parts of the country racism paid a major part. "Critical Race Theory," CRT, (which I am sure virtually no Republican, both lay and political operative/candidate understands) played a major role: used as a battering ram by the Repubs. CRT is simply a method, developed by a group of academics back in the 1970s, for studying the role of race and racism in U.S. history. It is not about substance, per se, but about method. But given the history of the U.S., in which, for example, race and racism were built into the Constitution, the method quickly gets to substance in the hands of many of its users. (See, e.g., The 1619 Project.) Of course, it doesn't have to (depending upon the user) but in current U.S. Republican politics, "CRT" has become shorthand for "they're indoctrinating our children with all sorts of stuff that is entirely unfair, inappropriate, unsuitable, and just dead wrong --- "we are NOT racists; we just don't want our children exposed to any history or evidence that might indicate that we are."

Now, accompanying these political strategies and tactics is (so far) subtle revival of the "Myth of the Lost Cause." As a (referenced) book by that name says:

" The Myth of the Lost Cause was a constructed historical narrative on the causes of the Civil War. It argued that despite the Confederacy losing the Civil War, their cause was a heroic and just one, based on defending one's homeland, state's rights, and the constitutional right to secession.

It was developed in the 1890's, declined at about the time of the passage of the Civil Rights Acts in the 1960, but it has never really gone away. It is in line with the hypothesis that the South actually won the civil war. This is a subject on which I have been writing (in short form) since 2009 (more recently in 2018). Heather Cox Richardson, Prof. of History at Boston College, published a very important book on the subject in 2020. My own thesis on how the South won can be boiled down to this:

1. Chattel slavery is of course long-gone, but for a century it was replaced by "Jim Crow," and Blacks are still majorly discriminated against socio-economically. terms in the South, it existed on a certain level well into the last century.

2. Since the end of the War, The Dogma of White Supremacy continued to dominate the national political stage.

3. North American Continental Imperialism ended with the accession to statehood by Arizona in 1912. However, expansion beyond the boundaries of North America began with the annexation of Hawaii (1898) and has literally or figuratively continued since.

4. The "states' rights" basis of allotting seats in the United States Senate (which was of course put into the Constitution purely for the benefit of the slave-holding states) as well as votes in the Electoral College has of course continued, and current Republican policy is making it even worse.

