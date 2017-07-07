Refresh  

Rachel Maddow's Exclusive "Scoop" About A Fake NSA Document Raises Several Key Questions

By Glenn Greenwald
7/7/17

Author 4807
From flickr.com: Rachel Maddow Show {MID-139878}
.Rachel Maddow Show.
(Image by Flickr)   Permission   Details   DMCA

MSNBC'S RACHEL MADDOW devoted the first 21 minutes of her Thursday night program to what she promoted as an "exclusive" scoop. The cable news host said that someone had sent her a "carefully forged" top secret NSA document that used a top secret document The Intercept reported on and published on June 5 as a template. That document -- from the June 5 Intercept report -- was from an unknown NSA official, and purported to describe Russian attempts to hack election officials and suppliers.

Maddow said her report should serve as a "heads up" to other news organizations that someone is attempting to destroy the credibility of those who report on Trump's connections to Russia by purposely giving them false information. She suggested, without stating, that this may have been what caused CNN and other outlets recently to publish reports about Trump and/or Russia that ended up being retracted.

The grave tone of cloak-and-daggers mystery Maddow used to tell her story was predicated on her time-line of events. If it were the case that MSNBC had received the purportedly forged version of this document before the Intercept published its own version, that would indeed be a major story. That would mean that the person who sent the forgery to MSNBC was one of a relatively small group of people who would have had access to this top secret document.

But that's not what happened. By Maddow's own telling, MSNBC received the document two days after the Intercept published it for the entire world to see. That means that literally anyone with internet access could have taken the document from the Intercept's site, altered it, and sent it to Maddow.

Despite the fact that she received the document two days after the Intercept published it, Maddow nonetheless suggested that the document may have been forged before the Intercept's publication -- meaning that the forger had access to the document prior to our publication of it. Her theory, which posits a remarkable scenario, rests exclusively on one claim: that the "creation date" in the metadata of the document precedes the Intercept's publication by slightly more than three hours.

Even though Maddow acknowledged what is plainly true -- that the time-stamp could have been easily altered to make it appear that the document was created before the Intercept's publication -- she showed a graphic of the purported time-line of events, which depicted the forged document's creation as occurring just over three hours prior to the Intercept's publication 12:17:15 pm on June 5):

[................]

This seems to be a remarkably thin reed on which to base such an improbable yet consequential theory. To begin with, as Maddow acknowledged, the "creation date" in the document's metadata could be easily altered. It's also possible that simple time zones explain the discrepancy: that whoever forged the document was in a time zone several hours behind East Coast time, and June 5, 12:17 pm, in that time zone is after the Intercept's publication, not before.

The story is much sexier and more dramatic if the forger had access to the document before the Intercept's publication -- and Maddow does a lot of work to suggest this to viewers -- but the far likelier version, based on what Maddow presented, is that someone among the millions of people in the public who read the story and saw the document on the Intercept's site sent an altered version to Maddow.

But here's the key point, one that guts MSNBC's theory completely. If you look at the time-stamp on the metadata on the document which the Intercept published, it reads "June 5, 12:17:15 pm" -- exactly the same time and date, to the second, as the one on the document received by Maddow.

Go to The Intercept to read the rest of this article.

 

Glenn Greenwald is one of three co-founding editors of The Intercept. He is a journalist, constitutional lawyer, and author of four New York Times best-selling books on politics and law. His most recent book, No Place (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

