OpEdNews Op Eds

Rachel Maddow's Craziest Russia Video Ever!

By Daniel Geery

Headlined to H3 2/7/19

About The Jimmy Dore Show: #TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. With over 5 million downloads on iTunes, the show is also broadcast on KPFK stations throughout the country. It is part of the Young Turks Network-- the largest online news show in the world.

Dore consistently gives insightful, solidly grounded, information, in the form of comedy videos, that speak the truth about U.S. politics, and sometimes more. As I am concerned about the number of OEN readers who seem to be still watching MSM, particularly Rachel Madcow, who pulls down $30G a day, last I heard, I strongly advocate watching this particular video, in addition to anything else you have time for from JD. Subscribe to his show for regular updates, that you are free to watch or not, but at least leave this "dore" open.

 

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

3 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments
Janet Supriano

Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013)
This California member needed this spot of hilarity nearly as much as Dakotans need a warming spell.

Thanks, Daniel. 'We who are about to die salute you!' :)

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 7, 2019 at 10:19:21 PM

Dennis Kaiser

Author 10174
(Member since Jan 22, 2008)
Rachel Maddcow, Rhodes Scholar and propagandists for the Deep State conspirators working to take control of the GLobe through a One Government World.



Submitted on Thursday, Feb 7, 2019 at 11:00:30 PM

b. sadie bailey

Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010)
Yes, she is really over the deep end! I can't believe how many people take her word as Gospel when she has been harping on this...and so called rational people eat it up. Hello! Don't we remember McCarthysim?

Thank you for turning me on to Jimmy Dore! He is so funny and spot-on; i love watching him deconstruct total b.s. - I love this one, focused on the smears on Tulsi Gabbard; she really has a lot of elitist warmongers scared.

.youtube.com/watch?v=W-0azixYbx8

I wonder what Lee Camp on Redacted Tonight did, or will do, with this latest dose of Maddow crazy. Cool that he is on this episode. Laughter is the only thing that takes some of the pain out of how nuts people are becoming! Love the "Mad Libs" reference. So funny

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 7, 2019 at 11:10:33 PM

Janet Supriano

Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013)
And here is my current Jimmy favorite, b. sadie, on California's contribution to the 2020 nightmare circus of candidates.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ml3C03VxJL8


.youtube.com/watch?v=IIytjqMwhWk


Submitted on Thursday, Feb 7, 2019 at 11:35:03 PM

