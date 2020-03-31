Rachel Maddow: Useless national response kill Americans



Rachel Maddow lost it on her recent show as she described Trump's response to governors asking for help for critical medical supplies and equipment.

The New York Times reported the call as follows.

Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana, a Democrat, said that officials in his state were trying to do "contact tracing" - tracking down people who have come into contact with those who have tested positive - but that they were struggling because "we don't have adequate tests," according to an audio recording of the conversation obtained by The New York Times. "Literally we are one day away, if we don't get test kits from the C.D.C., that we wouldn't be able to do testing in Montana," Mr. Bullock said. ... Mr. Trump initially said that Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, could respond to the question, but then quickly offered a rejoinder. "I haven't heard about testing in weeks," the president said. "We've tested more now than any nation in the world. We've got these great tests and we're coming out with a faster one this week." Reiterating his point, Mr. Trump added, "I haven't heard about testing being a problem."

President Trump shows a cognitive dissonance fueled by his profound narcissism. But it is likely deeper. Based on his press conferences including his most recent, these clips make it quite clear he has an agenda to use justify near full reliance on the corporate sector to address COVID-19. Unfortunately, that means profiteering as we exacerbate the damage our already failed healthcare model is doing to our personal economy and health.

It is clear the reason the President does not want, central authority to buy for the states is that up bidding whether local or overseas makes more profits for his friends. If those of us, who are proponents of Medicare for All, do not use the response to COVID-19 as a catalyst to force it forward, it will be a dereliction of our duty.

