Rabbi Michael Lerner discusses the progressive path to win over those on the Right and his book "Revolutionary Love."

Rabbi Michael Lerner visits to discuss an important message that progressives must heed detailed in his new book "Revolutionary Love."

Watch the full episode here.

Rabbi Michael Lerner's Revolutionary Love: A Political Manifesto Heal and Transform the World, presents a strategy that is not only useful for 2020 but a guide for the next 30 years as the focus inevitably turns toward saving the life support system of Earth.

The caring society is the only realistic path for humanity to survive, and in Revolutionary Love Rabbi Lerner lays out a powerful and compassionate plan for building a caring-centric society. The first step is to challenge the meritocratic fantasies championed by the wealthy but also by the self-deceptive teachings of many in the pop-psychology and pop-spirituality fields that "you create your own reality" (and hence have no one to blame but yourself. The next step is to challenge the liberal and progressive culture that appears to many outside it to project disrespect for many Americans and their culture and religion, blaming every white person for racism and sexism

Yet one cannot escape the conclusion that the millions of people who responded to the murder of George Floyd are demanding a dramatic societal transformation The time for deep structural and transformational change is now. The time to address the deep immoral economic and health disparities among African Americans and Latinos that caused needless infections and deaths is now.

Rabbi Lerner's envisions a "woke America" that will inevitably turn toward saving the life support system of Earth. He shows how to replace the selfishness and materialist reductionism of capitalist societies with "the Caring SocietyCaring for each other and Caring for the earth."

As a Rabbi and As a psychotherapist Lerner also promotes a Global Marshall (Generosity) Plan to help end global and domestic poverty, a guaranteed annual income for the bottom 70% of income earners, Lerner also argues for an Environmental and Social Responsibility Amendment which would ban corporate interest and policies from politics.

So who is Rabbi Michael Lerner?

Rabbi Michael Lerner is an American political activist, the editor of Tikkun, a progressive Jewish interfaith magazine based in Berkeley, California, and the rabbi of Beyt Tikkun Synagogue in Berkeley.

