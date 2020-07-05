 
 
RAY McGOVERN: Mutiny on the Bounties

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license.

From Consortium News

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry with McFaul meeting Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, on May 7, 2013.
Corporate media are binging on leaked Kool Aid not unlike the WMD concoction they offered 18 years ago to "justify" the U.S.-UK war of aggression on Iraq.

Now Michael McFaul, ambassador to Russia under President Obama, has been enlisted by The Washington Post's editorial page honcho, Fred Hiatt, to draw on his expertise (read, incurable Russophobia) to help stick President Donald Trump back into "Putin's pocket." (This has become increasingly urgent as the canard of "Russiagate" including the linchpin claim that Russia hacked the DNC, lies gasping for air.)

In an oped on Thursday McFaul presented a long list of Vladimir Putin's alleged crimes, offering a more ostensibly sophisticated version of amateur Russian specialist, Rep. Jason Crow's (D-CO) claim that: "Vladimir Putin wakes up every morning and goes to bed every night trying to figure out how to destroy American democracy."

McFaul had well, let's call it an undistinguished career in Moscow. He arrived with a huge chip on his shoulder and proceeded to alienate just about all his hosts, save for the rabidly anti-Putin folks he openly and proudly cultivated. In a sense, McFaul became the epitome of what Henry Wooton described as the role of ambassador "an honest man sent to lie abroad for the good of his country." What should not be so readily accepted is an ambassador who comes back home and just can't stop misleading.

Not to doubt McFaul's ulterior motives; one must assume him to be an "honest man" however misguided, in my opinion. He seems to be a disciple of the James Clapper-Curtis LeMay-Joe McCarthy School of Russian Analysis.

Clapper, a graduate summa cum laude, certainly had the Russians pegged! Clapper was allowed to stay as Barack Obama's director of national intelligence for three and a half years after perjuring himself in formal Senate testimony (on NSA's illegal eavesdropping). On May 28, 2017 Clapper told NBC's Chuck Todd about "the historical practices of the Russians, who typically, are almost genetically driven to co-opt, penetrate, gain favor, whatever, which is a typical Russian technique."

As a finale, in full knowledge of Clapper's proclivities regarding Russia, Obama appointed him to prepare the evidence-impoverished, misnomered "Intelligence Community Assessment" claiming that Putin did all he could, including hacking the DNC, to help Trump get elected -- the most embarrassing such "intelligence assessment" I have seen in half a century .

Obama and the National Security State

I have asked myself if Obama also had earned some kind of degree from the Clapper/LeMay/McCarthy School, or whether he simply lacked the courage to challenge the pitiably self-serving "analysis" of the National Security State. Then I re-read "Obama Misses the Afghan Exit-Ramp" of June 24, 2010 and was reminded of how deferential Obama was to the generals and the intelligence gurus, and how unconscionable the generals were like their predecessors in Vietnam in lying about always seeing light at the end of the proverbial tunnel.

Thankfully, now 10 years later, this is all documented in Craig Whitlock's, "The Afghanistan Papers: At War With the Truth." Corporate media, who played an essential role in that "war with the truth," have not given Whitlock's damning story the attention it should command (surprise, surprise!). In any case, it strains credulity to think that Obama was unaware he was being lied to on Afghanistan.

Some Questions

Does no one see the irony today in the Democrats' bashing Trump on Afghanistan, with the full support of the Establishment media? The inevitable defeat there is one of the few demonstrable disasters not attributable directly to Trump, but you would not know that from the media. Are the uncorroborated reports of Russian bounties to kill U.S. troops aimed at making it appear that Trump, unable to stand up to Putin, let the Russians drive the rest of U.S. troops out of Afghanistan?

Does the current flap bespeak some kind of "Mutiny on the Bounties," so to speak, by a leaker aping Eric Chiaramella? Recall that the Democrats lionized the CIA official seconded to Trump's national security council as a "whistleblower" and proceeded to impeach Trump after Chiaramella leaked information on Trump's telephone call with the president of Ukraine. Far from being held to account, Chiaramella is probably expecting an influential job if his patron, Joe Biden, is elected president. Has there been another mutiny in Trump's White House?

Next Page  1  |  2

Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, the publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He was an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then a CIA analyst for 27 years, and is now on the Steering Group of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS).
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Marta Steele

(Member since Nov 1, 2007)
In Russia these days, they treat of Trump as a clown. I wonder if he's been told that and of course ignored it?

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 7:33:48 PM

Lance Ciepiela

Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 4, 2008)
Yes, it's 'Deja vu, all over again'. At the 'dawn of the 21st Century', Bush launches a preemptive war against Iraq, killing over 4,000 of our troops 'on an untruthful mission' ("Fraudulent Justification" - Article II ), and hundreds of thousands of Iraqis killed, and removing their sovereign government at the end of 'the hangman's noose'. No Special Prosecutor, nor any Attorney General, or District Attorney or Prosecutor, whose District or State lost troops in Iraq, nor Obama, or Trump, have ever dared to bring Bush to justice under our laws and treaties in a nation of laws.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 11:38:35 PM

Jerry Lobdill

Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Feb 17, 2007)
If there is substantial agreement among those who accept the homework assignment, what will be the done as a result?

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 1:35:44 PM

Ray McGovern

(Member since Aug 19, 2006)
Good question, Jerry. If you or some other opednews reader would like to take on the job of tabulating, we might send the results to McFaul, Hiatt, and Bezos, cc-ing the CIA. Perhaps someone in the agency would proceed to leak the results. THEN the Establishment media might publish them -- without pausing to think, as is their custom. Ray

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 2:51:50 PM

