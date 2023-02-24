 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 2/24/23

Questions for House Oversight Chair James Comer from Bob Weiner, former spokesman Government Operations and Oversight Co

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
By Robert Weiner and Lexi Meola

Question 1: Haven't the cosmetic and ethics issues on Hunter Biden doing business with Ukraine been out there for years-- there was a State Dept. report years ago saying the ethics were wrong... BUT no legal issues... unless turns out he didn't pay taxes. Don't a lot of congressmen and other politicians in both parties have family capitalizing on name?

2) BUT What abut TRUMP's corrupt money issues? Your response to CNN's Jake Tapper and others has been "Trump was investigated for 6 years, Biden not." But what about the Trump FAMILY since that's what Hunter is to Biden-- ***SO the Jared-Saudi TWO BILLION dollar deal, Melania's merchandising products at the WH, AND issues Trump has NOT been investigated for-- Trump hotel foreign guests almost forced-staying for profits, the real estate deals in NYC (ie right in Trump Tower) and FL condos getting triple the going price from Russians and others; AND who paid Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his huge debts since Trump had him on a $1 salary (the answer appears to be Ukraine operatives then which meant Russia). And isn't this similar and even related to the new FBI Russian Oligarch case? Shouldn't all these be included in the investigation AND will you oppose Democrats who may want to bring them up??

3) ON the Biden classified papers, he has cooperated and immediately turned over to (and still doing) Archives, Trump stonewalled and obstructed/is obstructing so many prosecutors believe the Biden special prosecutor, Robert Hur, will issue a "declination" on Biden (though with a bad-boy slap on wrist), but the Trump one, Jack Smith, may indict and prosecute Trump, ALONG with Georgia's Fanni Willis and/or Smith indict and prosecute on election rigging-- no one can get past the 11,780 votes GA taped call and the myriad states fake electors. Would you agree or disagree?

Additional Thoughts

An Attempt to Overshadow the Public's Questions about the Trump Family's Business Ventures by Continuing Obsession with Hunter Biden's Ukraine Business Deals

Hunter Biden doing business with Ukraine has been well investigated through the State Department years ago with undeniable ethics conflicts but no support towards legality problems. Republican members in the House of Representatives have been clear about their objectives to investigate the Biden family once he was elected to office in 2020.

Now in a Republican controlled House, they have the power to investigate through the House Oversight Committee. However, this Republican controlled Oversight Committee has little interest in exploring former President Trump's family members' business deals.

On Sunday Jan 15th, new House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) went on CNN's broadcast of State of the Union to discuss both Biden and Trump's controversy with classified documents not being given to the National Archives and his role as chairman.

When pressed by Jake Tapper, Comer was quick to redirect to concerns around Biden. A common defense from Republicans has been that Trump was investigated for six years but not Biden. Although the Trump family has been investigated, there are still too many concerns surrounding numerous suspicious deals to simply close the book on these probes.

In a visit to the National Press Club, Comer doubled down on his beliefs that Trump "has been investigated for 6 years". Comer was quick to emphasize why he believes Hunter Biden needed to be investigated for influence peddling but was unwilling to accuse Jared Kushner of doing the same.

Despite Republicans' best efforts, the questions surrounding Trump's family remain. Where is the money going and where is it coming from?

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend