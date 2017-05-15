Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

Questioning Underlying Conduct and the Unnecessary Lie: Tapes

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 58005
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)


Why we believe in bullies
(Image by Marcello Rollando)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

With all due respect to Tom Brokaw, saying Trump's firing an FBI Director heading an investigation into the possibility of both election and administration corruption is nothing like Nixon's Saturday Night Massacre -- is like saying 1950's Korea was nothing like WWII because Truman designated it a Police Action.

Are we Isolationists or Globalists, because Trump can't seem to get past: the specifics are quite sensitive, to serve the American people with some degree of honesty.

- Advertisement -

So, shall we applaud agency decapitation, sacrificing truth and justice on a presidential chopping block or be examples of Kennedy's Profiles in Courage?

In May 1934, a major dust storm swept across where the buffalo roam, to engulf our Eastern states. In May 2017, a Twitter storm heavy-laden with manure for Base consumption -- blindsided American Intelligence to wall in American character.

So, who is rotting the state, and why?

K or Main Street? Red State Governors v. Democratic Legislatures or the outfoxed vs. Big Picture? Is it the President's home or the marionettes occupying it?

- Advertisement -

Are we insightful stewards or blind tourists?

Can what makes us feel safe, be safe: knowing our self-governing experiment still fires up a sense of unifying homeland security, or being victimized by Russian hacking distracting us from an inside job of white-washed money blacklisting power speaking truth?

Are we pawns monopolized by the Checkers speech, feigning chess mastery or just cherry picking news cycles from a media vulnerable to its own myopic redundancy?

Who exemplifies , Strong and decisive action and , Safety & security of the American people -- a ten-year-old girl stuffing the nostrils of an eight foot nine-inch alligator to survive, or a messianic Mike Pence?

Who restored the trust and confidence of the American people, Sally Yates or Sarah Huckabee Sanders?

Is it the liars who lie for, a very active President, or whiz-bang flip-flopping masquerading activity, making it impossible for Trump surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy?

Is America First and Middle East trip camouflage for uniting church and state, or resurrection of the old empty wheel barrel cliche'?

- Advertisement -

Are more troops, more wars, more open carry, more racial, street and domestic violence inspiring both lone and loan wolves?

Have we, not so much sold out, as allowed ourselves to be rented, by leaders who auction futures for The Big Short? Is the science of climate change all we deny, or do we too often turn up the noise to veil patriotic frauds?

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.ThereasonableVoice.com

Marcello Rollando is both seasoned political writer and critically acclaimed Performing Arts Director. Taking a sabbatical from his beloved NYC to work on a number of political campaigns as communications director and/or consultant in 2008, he (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Too Many Secrets

Religion OMG!

When Death Knocks Twice

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

May Day, May Day: Dancing In the Street

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Marcello Rollando

Become a Fan
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 6 fans, 137 articles, 215 comments, 4 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The only invaders we need fear are those who use our fear to divide us.

Submitted on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 2:30:29 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 