

Why we believe in bullies

With all due respect to Tom Brokaw, saying Trump's firing an FBI Director heading an investigation into the possibility of both election and administration corruption is nothing like Nixon's Saturday Night Massacre -- is like saying 1950's Korea was nothing like WWII because Truman designated it a Police Action.

Are we Isolationists or Globalists, because Trump can't seem to get past: the specifics are quite sensitive, to serve the American people with some degree of honesty.

So, shall we applaud agency decapitation, sacrificing truth and justice on a presidential chopping block or be examples of Kennedy's Profiles in Courage?

In May 1934, a major dust storm swept across where the buffalo roam, to engulf our Eastern states. In May 2017, a Twitter storm heavy-laden with manure for Base consumption -- blindsided American Intelligence to wall in American character.

So, who is rotting the state, and why?

K or Main Street? Red State Governors v. Democratic Legislatures or the outfoxed vs. Big Picture? Is it the President's home or the marionettes occupying it?

Are we insightful stewards or blind tourists?

Can what makes us feel safe, be safe: knowing our self-governing experiment still fires up a sense of unifying homeland security, or being victimized by Russian hacking distracting us from an inside job of white-washed money blacklisting power speaking truth?

Are we pawns monopolized by the Checkers speech, feigning chess mastery or just cherry picking news cycles from a media vulnerable to its own myopic redundancy?

Who exemplifies , Strong and decisive action and , Safety & security of the American people -- a ten-year-old girl stuffing the nostrils of an eight foot nine-inch alligator to survive, or a messianic Mike Pence?

Who restored the trust and confidence of the American people, Sally Yates or Sarah Huckabee Sanders?

Is it the liars who lie for, a very active President, or whiz-bang flip-flopping masquerading activity, making it impossible for Trump surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy?

Is America First and Middle East trip camouflage for uniting church and state, or resurrection of the old empty wheel barrel cliche'?

Are more troops, more wars, more open carry, more racial, street and domestic violence inspiring both lone and loan wolves?

Have we, not so much sold out, as allowed ourselves to be rented, by leaders who auction futures for The Big Short? Is the science of climate change all we deny, or do we too often turn up the noise to veil patriotic frauds?

