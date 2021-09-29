 
 
Life Arts

Quantum Tai Chi

Tai Chi Practice is the most powerful art of individuation. Tai Chi is at the backdrop or at the root of innumerable meditative, martial, medicinal, and mystical arts. There are also several ideas in modern monoculture that propose diluted or impractical versions of Tai Chi, and of course many similar such that develop and build on Tai Chi principals and practices as well.

Of all of the adopted Tai Chi principals and practices of systems which parallel Tai Chi without the proper root or backdrop the most commonly accepted and commonly applied idea is called a manifestation technique of some sort of law of attraction practice. The idea is essentially that we can change the status of reality by changing the status of our mind, our mental perception. The idea is normally unrooted in grounded practice and often unrelated to practices and principals that involve the body.

Tai Chi with Yin and Yang
Tai Chi is a mental and physical practice that involves the input of dexterity that enhances our awareness, it requires softness that refines our observations, concentration that enables our patience, and physical movement that changes the status of our mind -via our body. Such refinement enables a change in our mental perception during practice and as a result of practicing.

The manifestation techniques have transformed into and run parallel with quantum mechanics understandings, and perhaps some misunderstandings as well, to unite in ideas related to quantum manifestation techniques. The ideas propose that we can change things on timeless and spaceless levels in order to engage the energy of our manifestation.

Tai Chi principals and practices absolutely employ the same processes as quantum manifestation, or similar, however Tai Chi operates via more primal activation although perhaps in more refined mannerisms. Tai Chi employs quantum change through body and mind integration, concentration, connection, and circulation. Tai Chi directly works via an understanding and embodying of principles and practices in refined repetition so as to cause change within out mitochondria, our cells, our blood, our muscles our organs and our entire thought pattern throughout our entire system.

Tai Chi practice enables the change of small particles and energies in our own body in order to enable causation of small change outside of our own body, to potentially enable change in manners equivalent to the energy we are aligned with; quantum manifestation.

The more in line with the Tao your motivations for change are, the more the universal Tao will align with your motivations for change and quantum change is a possibility. The more integrated the body the more powerful the mind and the more powerful the domino effect of change is.

With Tai Chi practice we can refine our ability to change ourselves and influence outside ourselves albeit at first in small ways that cascade into greater potentials. What you want may not be the same being in alignment with Tao, but what you want will be more easily accessed being in alignment with Tao.

The Tai Chi Pill offers principals and practices to enable your individuation via quantum transformative change. The Tai Chi Pill enhances change. Change begins with the microscopic, and then as a tiny drip, then as powerful flow. Tai Chi, in all its subtlety, is transformative. Tai Chi is an internal art that produces shifts in tiny flutters that has wonderous results. Like The Butterfly Effect, Tai Chi produces great shifts with tiny movements.

Ethan was raised in Maine, Manhattan, and Mendocino, California. Ethan has traveled the world and has been employed as a Private Detective, a dishwasher, a valet, a snowboard instructor and always a poet.
 

