QAnon in Russia

QAnon
(Image by mikemacmarketing)

The popularity of the US conspiracy theory movement QAnon is increasing in Russia. They believe that Navalny is the "son of Soros" and that Putin is battling the "deep state". Russian-speaking QAnon supporters most often spread narratives that Covid-19 does not exist or that it was unleashed by the global elite specifically against Russia.

A QAnon group in the social network VKontakte was established in the summer of 2020 and since then has gained increasing popularity in Russia despite the group receiving a so-called shadow ban (an algorithm that restricts the spread of lies) on the website. There is also a Russian QAnon channel in Telegram with 60,000 followers.

According to the supporters of QAnon, vaccination is a tool to control the society, as well as a biological weapon that causes death. It should not surprise you that there is extremely low support among Russians for vaccinating against Covid-19, but this is not because of QAnon but because of the continuous spread of conspiracy theories by the TV networks REN TV and TNT. Just like in the US and elswehere in World, the local popular conspiracy theorists call the pandemic the "plandemic", the virus "the sheep virus" and masks "muzzles". The supporters of conspiracy theories also discuss the people that wear these "muzzles" along with a number of other mystical and otherworldly topics.

Meanwhile, local Russian artists like Kirkorov, Timati, Leps, Face and Oxxxymiron are believed to be servants of Satan that corrupt people's souls because Satanist symbols can be seen on their clothes and tattoos.

What concerns the politically imprisoned Aleksey Navalny, he is the son of George Soros and a pawn of the US who has embezzled money from the Anti-Corruption Foundation and films his research in Hollywood studios. QAnon members are also certain that his poisoning with Novichok was staged and that he exploits children to overthrow the Russian government.

All of this is backed by evidence that Navalny receives support from Western leaders, especially President of the US Joe Biden who happens to be QAnon's arch enemy.

Interestingly, Russian President Vladimir Putin is portrayed as the good force by QAnon conspiracists, despite him rarely being mentioned in their discussions. He, along with Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, are portrayed as the ones fighting against the "deep state". The conspiracists believe that Putin's best quality is his passing of laws against the spread of the LGBT movement. It almost seems that QAnon is closely tied to Russian intelligence services because the narratives spread by QAnon are shockingly similar to those spread by the pro-Kremlin propaganda media.

The QAnon movement unites supporters of conspiracy theories about the emergence of Covid-19, the dangers of vaccination and "pedophile lobbyists" in US politics. These people also believe that all global media are a sham and that they are being paid to spread disinformation, which means that the sensible thing to do is not to believe official information or the news.

Knowing how and why conspiracy theories are made up, it is no surprise that there are plenty of conspiracists in Wolrd willing to "bring the truth to the disbelieving herd of sheep which is being devoured by the global elite". I truly hope that when everyone in World will have received the vaccine and be made to serve the mysterious elite, the house of cards built by our local conspiracists and individual politicians will finally collapse.

 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
