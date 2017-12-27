Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Q&A: Can we Keep Our Republic despite Trump Administration

opednews.com Headlined to H1 12/27/17

It doesn't have to be America's Last supper
(Image by Marcello Rollando)   Permission   Details   DMCA
May we consider: Life is not a movie, America not a reality show and the FBI neither tainted nor in tatters. The GOP, however, is, off the rails -- because we, aided and abetted by media redundancy, are entering our third year of being mesmerized by a court jester whose greatest lifetime achievement reward has been using other people's money to gut possibilities, rape potential and escape prison.

Can't we admit: There are more immigrants like Father Edward J. Flanagan than patriotism in, Make America Great Again; more Americans like Pope Francis I, than the moral decay of gun violence, Roy Moore and Cardinal Bernard Law.

Is it possible: There are more Transgender Americans in the line of fire, saving lives on American streets and foreign soil -- asking not what their country can do for them -- than there are phony holy-rollers molesting our children, political opportunists creating more turbulence than policy, and WWII enemy caricatures trying to claim our Gone with the Wind ante-bellum heritage as weapon against those, to whom less has been given, but more sacrifice expected?

Isn't it probable: Our expectations are too low when invested in the cable TV obsessed and world-view of an ambassador's failing in basic conceptual understanding of both Mission and reality of the U. N. FYI: via the General Assembly, The United Nations is more than a triad of buildings on, but not of, American soil -- it is the global union of sovereign states -- arguably the greatest modern peace initiative of humankind.

Don't we know: Allowing the ill-chosen to prove America is a recurring nightmare of duality locked in animated battles between right and wrong, with good and bad angels robocalling our brain regarding resurrecting our dividing wall, to enable a renewed rise in struggles for supremacy, obscuring this universal truth -- all humans are dreamers, dreaming about, what's next. However, when nurtured on what is trustworthy, we fulfil the dream of an America which, having chosen the road less travelled by, courageously lives out its creed -- albeit, an unknown tug of war venture between sharp reactionary swings, left and right.

So, what are The Right Questions: Why aren't Congressional Republicans flinching at Flynn poopooing the Logan Act of 1799? Is it because they are too pre-occupied with robbing the poor to give to the rich, or guaranteeing their post congressional employment after embedding rising Pharmaceutical wealth from Opioid epidemic, as a family value? Has government of, by and for We the People become a nasty Norquist ring around the toilet bowl?

In 2017, American voters of every color, reaffirmed the Biblical reality of putting ourselves first -- the first shall be last and the last first -- to insure Justice for all. Now, as the new homeland for Meghan Markle questions the wisdom of sharing classified information with Trump's America, tis the season to question ourselves -- can we recapture our national character and renew our international credibility: Can we Keep it?

Truth and Consequences: Koch brothers, members of Congress, nor any president need high polling data, media exposure or millions of Americans to diminish our U. S. Constitution and our Democratic Republic -- yet even Wall Street CEOs, surprisingly more honest than Gary Cohn, sat on their hands regarding any Trickle-Down promises.

Can we do the math: In America, there are more good Republicans, Democrats, Independents; more honorable Muslims, Jews, Christians; more loving LGBTQ citizens than there are members of Congress living off the silver pieces of Rove's Red Mapping, ALEC corroded government or Koch Census motivated Gerrymandering preventing nonpartisan Redistricting for a truly representative America.

Has our Oasis been a mirage: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all, of every hue and persuasion are created equal in opportunity and promise -- unless fear of losing when others gain, swamps our Star Spangled Banner in the Slop of The Republican Bond.

So, what's next: Ultimate victory over foreign hacks, generals and domestic quacks requires the union of courageous thinking, evaporating the inevitable self-inflicted terror spawned by our falling for false prophets promising simplicity over substance.

How can we keep our Democratic Republic: fire those trying to dismantle it!

 

Marcello Rollando is both seasoned political writer and critically acclaimed Performing Arts Director. Taking a sabbatical from his beloved NYC to work on a number of political campaigns as communications director and/or consultant in 2008, he (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Marcello Rollando

(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 9 fans, 165 articles, 277 comments, 4 diaries


Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 27, 2017 at 4:55:58 PM

Lee Beacham

(Member since May 30, 2015), 1 fan, 505 comments


Ridiculous premise. Our Constitution is enforce and we still have enough Conservative, honest judges to make sure Trump is protected from the Deep State. These same judges will also enforce the law against Trump in the unlikely event he strays from the oath of office and Federal law. Anything else he wants to do is fair game, no matter how much you don't agree.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 28, 2017 at 2:43:53 AM

Author 0
