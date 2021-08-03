Puzzled? : Seeing our worldviews as puzzles



Some people, in espousing a certain world view, such as a world view based on science, tend to have a finished puzzle and protect and defend it and frame it. Some of the pieces had straight edges and so eventually they were able to finish it. In other words there are no fractal edges when they are done. But that becomes a provisional world view because it is static and can't change (like the Catholic Church or the two-party system of democracy, or the capitalistic world view ), but if we are really individuating our visions never stop expanding and there is always a fractal edge to our puzzle that is ready to link up with more pieces. Another thing to consider is when we are having a discussion with people who are putting together a 100-piece puzzle, and our puzzle is 1000 pieces, the edges never mesh. Their fractals are on a different scale so there is no compatibility. We shouldn't be overwhelmed by how there are more and more pieces to our puzzle because, if we are on an individuated path, we will meet people and have experiences where large patches of many pieces are offered at once, expediting the sense of progress.