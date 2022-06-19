 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

"Putin's Ukraine War: Who Committed the Greatest Sin of All?"

When the Ukraine War is finally frozen into a sporadic shelling across demarcation lines, a reminder that it still exists, pundits will begin to expand the roles of guilty parties.

They will analyze the who, what, when, where, and why it all transpired. Yet unable to wipe out the horrific images and narratives of Ukraine's victims. The pundits will also rate the crimes and tag the blame on those responsible. Who committed the greatest sins of this war?

I say, why wait until then, let's do it now:

Who should we blame for all the disgusting atrocities of Putin's War against Ukraine?

There's no doubt, the immediate blame should be directed at Putin and his insatiable Lust for historical significance and armed with a narcissistic, sadistic claw against any obstacle. Yes, totally delusional, but simple in its own verdict of Russian success: Destroy, Conquer and Rule the Rubble left over.

A nation of lies, within its lies. Putin knows no other way to behave. A Pure Predator. Hitler would have been proud of his mass killings. But like Hitler, he also bunkered and did not pull the triggers in Ukraine.

So then, is it the subjects below the dictator, extending to the foot soldiers who execute all living things under the guise of orders? Are they most responsible for the atrocities?

There are the Generals, who merely reflect a system that prefers the Rule of Fear within its total military structure. Lackeys to their master and slaves to position reckoning. Their role has no role besides that of "man servant" to the leader.

In 2014 during the Battle of Ilovaisk, the Russian Military taught the Ukrainians a hard lesson: "Never Trust the Russians!"

Once the retreating Ukrainian forces were well into their agreed upon ceasefire corridor. The Russian artillery, including from inside Russia, opened fire on the Ukrainians. Over 400 Ukrainian soldiers were slaughtered with that betrayal. Nothing has changed in 2022. That is the inbred character of the Russian leadership.

As for the soldiers, they perform to the best of their training and leadership, as well as their instilled parents' moral values. All subject to spin cycles of cavernous lies. Hard to maintain any moral base under these circumstances. So the obvious.

Early on we all heard the stories, "They raped me in front of my 8 year old son""

Pregnant mothers, old/young, men/women".children, it made no difference. Torture, Rape, and Deaths ruled the days. Still does. And all the civilians deaths, mass graves"

What greater sin can there be than raping and killing a 9 year old girl. Surely there must be a special Hell for those atrocities.

There is. But even they are not the most guilty. The pumped up adrenalin of war knows no master besides the violent rage to release its inner beast.

Bohdan Yuri is an Ukrainian-American and the author of "Ukraina: Sons and Daughters" (short stories) and "The Letters".

