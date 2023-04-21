 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/21/23

"Putin's Ukraine War: Who is STILL Committing the Greatest Sin of All?"

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
In May, 2022, in a published article regarding the atrocities in Putin's Ukraine War I'd asked this question, "" Who is Committing the Greatest Sin of All? "*

Nearly one year later, the answer is the Same as Before"..The Western Democracies!

Only this time under the guise of "Western Support""just enough to defend and continue the war! But not enough to drive them out.

President Zelensky was correct whenever he stated, throughout this war: Ukraine could have defeated Russia if only they'd had the proper weaponry. Instead, to this day, the Russian atrocities still exist"

After the defense of Kyiv and then the Kharkov offensive pushed back the Russian forces"there was panic on the Russian side. That would've been the time to strike back fully, totally. If Ukraine had only been supplied with the proper long ranged precision offensive weaponry and planes, tanks, and artillery at that time.

Russia was ready to lose.

Instead, the West argued and held back on any advanced long range weaponry allowed Russia to regroup over the winter.

While the West, after selective nudging, graciously supplied Ukraine with more surplus material, late and usually below modern day standards but just enough to hold on with enough time for the Russians to STILL rebuild their forces and tactics.

Russia's winter tactic was simple: bombard, bombard, bombard until there's no longer a town to call by name. Local boundaries were wiped out along with the innocent lives lost and STILL to this day, being raped, tortured, and executed by Russian sadists""whatever age.

It's the only thing that saved Russia, their winter's bombings and meat grinding rate of attritions for both sides. With Ukraine unfortunately losing what they can't afford to lose".Ukrainian Soldiers.

Something that also could have been avoided if only the West had supported Ukraine the right way from the start.

In May 2022, if given the proper weapons to strike back at Russian bases, and warships, I think we all believe that Russia would've had no choice but to leave Ukraine.

Just look at the tremendous courage and ingenuity that is reflected by the Ukrainian forces, in their attacks, in Ukraine and abroad.

However, rather than waste firepower and its Heroes on the front lines, the West must look beyond. Where are the military staging areas in Donbas and along the Russian borders. Give Ukrainians that privilege. Any military attack needs to be stopped at the point of launch, even if it is on Russian soil. Remember ---This IS still a total War staged by the country of Russia, the enemy!

Bohdan Yuri is an Ukrainian-American and the author of "Ukraina: Sons and Daughters" (short stories) and "The Letters".

