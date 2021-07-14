 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/14/21

Putin's Russia's new national security strategy: barking and threatening

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 516191
Message Zintis Znotiņš
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

A country's national security strategy is a document outlining its future course of action, i.e. whether it will focus on defense, or the opposite - on offense. Of course, a security strategy is much more than just defense and offense.

On 2 July, Vladimir Putin signed Russia's national security strategy1 (the Document). Anyone can read the Document, but I will focus on three aspects: two peaceful ones and one related to the military sphere.

Let us begin with the peaceful ones. The Document outlines a possible way to achieve economic security by "developing and producing local vaccines against current infectious diseases". We can be sure that the "current infectious disease" meant here is Covid-19.
That's a good idea, but it made me wonder. Didn't Russia boast long ago that it's the first country to have developed its own vaccine and begin the vaccination process? Russia did develop a vaccine, but the reality is that it's unable to produce it in the required amount due to the lack of both resources and equipment. Why is this so? The answer is simple - sanctions. Is it plausible to assume that the international sanctions will be lifted any time soon? Definitely not. Consequently, this goal is an unreachable one.

Second, the Document says that "in order to neutralize threats related to the distortion of history, eradication of moral and ethical norms, attempts of introducing foreign ideals and values in education, culture and religion, the strategy outlines a new priority for the country - to protect traditional Russian spiritual and moral values, as well as its culture and historical memory".

What traditional spiritual and other values are meant here - Soviet or pre-Soviet? Common sense leads me to believe that the Document talks about Soviet values, because anyone who could remember something about the pre-Soviet era was either shot dead when the Soviet regime came to power or has died from old age. The Soviet times had a single truth, a single history and a single culture - the Soviet one.

This means that Putin's Russia has clearly stated in its security strategy that it stands by Soviet beliefs and values. Let's remember that the Soviet regime wanted to conquer every country surrounding it, and sometimes even countries far away.

Putin has shown numerous times that he is continuing what the Soviet Union started. Therefore, it's quite naive to cherish hopes that, because the Soviet regime is officially no more, Russia would take the road of democracy and market economy - at least not while Putin is at its helm.
We've now reached the third - military - aspect, and I will let Russian politicians do most of the talking. Head of the Presidential Council for Interethnic Relations Bogdan Bespalko stated that the adoption of Russia's new national security strategy is a sign that Russia is prepared for conflicts, as well as a message to the rest of the world that Russia "will not allow hostile forces to encircle its borders".

This is like a thief putting forward a demand for all the local residents to keep their doors unlocked, as locked doors are a signal that they don't trust the thief. Sounds ironic, but that is exactly what the "peaceful" Putin is saying.

A question - what countries does Russia border? The answer - mostly former Soviet republics, some of which have joined the West, as well as Warsaw Pact countries who are now part of NATO (let's not forget that the USSR occupied these states).

This makes the entire situation even more absurd. Another comparison - the school bully takes your lunch from you and says: "If you join a martial arts club or gain any powerful friends, I will see this as hateful action." Russia too is saying that if its neighboring states dare to care about their safety and independence, Putin's Russia will see this as an act of aggression. Sounds very bizarre, doesn't it?

A short conclusion: as it has always been, Putin's Russia will not view its neighbors as independent states. Putin's Russia has stated on numerous issues - I will do what I want because I care only for my own interests.

[1]Click Here

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Zintis Znotiņš Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

On a daily basis I am working as freelance independent investigative journalist. I am happy to be the Latvian patriot, born in Riga. I Have studied politics and journalism at the Latvian University. Currently, on a voluntary basis, I am helping (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Putin and his schizophrenia

Is Lukashenko a liar, a fool - or both?

Kremlin: Russians don't deserve Sputnik-V

China Is Slowly But Surely Taking Over The World

Lukashenko's days are numbered, and so could be Putin's

In an unexpected interview Putin suggests Russian military units could enter Belarus at any moment

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 