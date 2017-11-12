- Advertisement -

I recently published the book "Putin's Praetorians: Confessions of the Top Kremlin Trolls" - a collection of contributions from celebrity pro-Russia supporters. Amazingly, the book became an overnight Bestseller on Amazon in both Kindle and paperback versions.

The book delves into the psychology of social activism in support of both Vladimir Putin and Russia. "Praetorians" also debunks much of the myth and misinformation disseminated by mainstream media and the globalists, which has been orchestrated to create a convenient villian.

The following is an excerpt from Chapter XIII Blown, which contains a contribution from an FSB Lt. Colonel of the elite Alpha Group of the legendary Spetsnaz special forces. This section of the book is indicative of the other colorful individuals the globalists labeled "trolls" or "Putin apologists" - Putin's Praetorians unravels the fake narrative completely. The excerpt below begins with my brief introduction, followed by a "confession" by Lt. Colonel



"So obscure are the greatest events, as some take for granted any hearsay, whatever its source, others turn truth into falsehood, and both errors find encouragement with posterity."

Tacitus, The Annals of Imperial Rome

When I finally set out to write about the people involved in defending Russia against the unjust lies of Western governments and media, I swore to myself, my wife, and my children I would reveal the absolute truth as I know it. From the onset of my involvement, I feared that my idealism would at some point run headlong into a pointy spear of reality. Now, at the end of the journey, I wear my rusty Don Quixote suit with pride in knowing I've helped reveal the truth of Putin's digital soldiers. The unembellished Kremlin Troll story reveals that even shiny armor can't protect an impure heart. Even inside brotherhood of pro-Russia support, there are those with mercenary intentions. Opportunists emerge from every good intentioned fight in either western or eastern culture. Time and pressure exert a strong influence on us, after all, and some of my colleagues in this war of dissent fell prey to the same old capitalist philosophies. In the battle against a catastrophic globalist scheme to unhinge Russia, fame and the promise of enumeration caused some so-called "Kremlin Trolls" to wander. This is the diplomatic way of saying that some really good Putin agents sold out in the same way our western media caved in. Journalists and broadcast people, academics and idealists, some of the mightiest voices for sanity lost sight of their original reasoning. They became victims of the same covetous beast that powered western mainstream media -- self-interest. But these wayward Kremlin Trolls are few and far in between. The reader has already read about the most infamous Putin defenders right here in these pages. I mention these wayward sold only so that you can grasp the reality of the pro-Russia fight. Of the two or three hundred who took on the western media empire, only a handful became slaves to their newfound fame and fortune.

So, compared to traditional media and activism in America, for instance, the pro-Russian side is not near so convoluted. Here is a contribution from a hero of Russia, Lt. Colonel Stanislav Stankevich, and from a friend who exemplifies the humanity of all "Putin Praetorians".

Alpha Team Colonel Stanislav Stankevich

(Image by Phil Butler) Permission Details DMCA



At some stage, any person thinks about the meaning of his life and often finds this meaning in the struggle for what he believes. For example, in preventing new wars and creating a just world in which there is a place for any people, nation, religion, a way of life.

What are the wars for? To satisfy the commercial interests of individuals who have no homeland, no soul, no conscience, and all their actions in this world assessing by the mathematical attitude of the profits to risk.

Any president, king, or even a dictator depends on the opinion of his people. In a democratic society, deputies and parliamentarians are also forced to rely on the view of the electorate, and no decision on war can be taken without the participation of the people. After all, those who go to war with weapons in their hands or send their children to it must support such a decision, or soon they will oppose those who sent them.

How do modern wars begin? First, an image of the evil enemy is created, and for this everything that is associated with the opponent is painted in dark colors, he is shown unpredictable and bloodthirsty. At the same time, access to information that could break this idyllic picture is blocked. After a while, one can bravely start a war in which they will have support and sacrifice of the people who do not even guess about real goals of this war.

In the Soviet Union and in the United States in the late 1940s to early 1990s, this mechanism for creating an image of an enemy worked well. The USSR had many advantages over the United States, but there were also many cons. Hollywood and Mosfilm produced terrible movies from their opponents on the other side of the Iron Curtain. Capitalists brought up in the laws of the market successfully sold Hollywood movies and Coca-Cola in beautiful tins all around the world, while the USSR could not boast of its information goods with its Spartan, calm, multinational and traditional philosophical way of life. Against this background, Gorbachev betrayed all information positions of his country. The Soviet Union suddenly became a villain even in the eyes of its citizens, but at the same time, everything that was done in the West became an example of humanity, justice, success and role models.

The peoples of the former USSR rushed into the arms of the brothers from the US and Europe, who brought them light and a loaf with a traditional Russian outlet, called a "hamburger." We had bread loaves with cutlets before, even healthier and tastiers, but could these meals compare with those in a beautiful packaging imposed on us in outlandish advertising?

It took years, famine, wars and the disgrace of predatory privatization (the initial accumulation of capital, as Karl Marx would say) so that people would wake up and realize that they are still at war with the enemy who has the goal of destroying their state, the nation and the people, seizing wealth and territory of the country. And the most horrible and insulting thing is that the citizens of the USSR, by their own naivety and stupidity, turned their lives into humiliation and shame with elements of despair, allowed the crooks to seize power over themselves, and a handful of scammers to steal their people's wealth during privatization.

Just think, the peoples of the USSR as children were meeting the American brothers, and now they hear in the new Hollywood movies and media interviews the bragging of the heroes of the US victory in the Cold War. Americans even issued a medal with the appropriate title, which, of course, was awarded to Mikhail Gorbachev.

