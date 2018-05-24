From Paul Craig Roberts Website

- Advertisement -

The Trump regime has sabotaged Putin's peace efforts in Syria, Iran, Ukraine, and North Korea.

In the interest of peace, Putin has avoided responding to US and Israeli provocations in Syria. Putin went so far as to invite the war criminal and genocidal maniac Netanyahu to Russia for the celebration of Russia's victory over Germany in World War II. Netanyahu accepted, but showed Putin who is boss by ordering illegal Israeli military attacks on Syrian army positions just prior to his departure for Russia. Washington rewarded Putin's peace efforts by occupying with US and French troops the part of Syria still held by Washington's mercenaries sent to overthrow Assad and by re-supplying the Muslim extremists Washington is using against Assad's secular government.

With US and French troops present, Putin has halted the offensive to clear all of Syria of the foreign invaders. If Americans or French are killed, Putin knows that the demonization of Russia will reach a new high pitch and Washington will use it to counteract Europe's dissatisfaction with Washington. The box into which Putin has been put by the Russian government's misjudgement of US and Israeli intentions allows continuing US-led attacks on Syrian military positions.

- Advertisement -

Previously Putin blocked the planned US invasion of Syria by arranging for all of Syria's chemical weapons to be turned over to the West for destruction. The official chemical weapons inspection agency certified that Syria is devoid of chemical weapons. Putin's reward is that US government officials, the entirety of the US media, and Washington's British and French vassals have consistently blamed false flag chemical attacks, and in the case of Douma a fake news chemical attack that has been certified not to have taken place, on Assad.

The Trump regime has also sabotaged Putin's peace effort in Iran. Putin brought the fake "Iranian nuke" crisis orchestrated by Washington and its presstitute media to an end by working out a multi-nation agreement that Iran would not produce weapons grade nuclear material or enrich uranium beyond the low level used for nuclear energy. Official agencies certify that Iran has kept the agreement, but despite the established facts, Washington and its presstitute media continue to allege that Iran has a nuclear weapons program. Trump at the insistence of Netanyahu has pulled the US out of the multi-nation agreement signed by Iran, the US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany. Trump is reimposing even harsher sanctions against Iran that heavily impact and harm European businesses. The rest of the signatories to the Iran agreement say that they intend to continue with the agreement, and Trump has threatened UK, France, and Germany with sanctions if they stick with the agreement that they signed.

China and Russia worked to reconcile North and South Korea and secured North Korea's agreement to stop nuclear weapons tests. Peace between the Koreas was taking shape, but Trump has sabotaged this peace effort as well.

- Advertisement -

The presstitute media, a.k.a., Washington's Propaganda Ministry, has misrepresented the destruction of peace agreements as necessary actions to protect Americans and the world from rogue states, but Israel is the only other government that agrees with Washington.

Now that Washington and Israel have sabotaged Putin's diplomacy, Putin's hope is that the result will isolate Washington from Washington's European and British vassal states rather than isolate Russia, Syria, Iran, and North Korea from the rest of the world. There is much evidence that European leaders have had their fill of being treated as Washington's slaves. Possibly they will throw off Washington's control. On the other hand, except for France under De Gaulle, no European country has had an independent foreign or economic policy in 75 years. Moreover, European leaders are accustomed to relying on Washington providing their comfortable retirements, like Tony Blair's $50 million, and European business interests would be harmed if Trump cuts them off from US markets. How real a European revolt is remains to be seen.

There are great risks to Russia of relying on Europe's revolt as Washington uses the time to regain what was lost in Syria to Putin's initiative. In effect, Russia might be throwing away the victory in Syria. While the Russian government waits to see if the Anglo-Zionist Empire comes apart, Washington is organizing the jihadists Washington used against Gaddafi and Assad to prepare an offensive against Russia and China through former Soviet central Asian republics such as Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Here is a report by Andrey Afanasyev.

I have checked out this story with Russian sources. What I learned is that Washington's plan to use its jihadists to begin destabilizing Russia and China surfaced in Russia in the 7th Moscow International Conference on Security, which I believe was in April. Currently, Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Minister of Defence, is in Uzbekistan evaluating the situation with military and political leaders there.

The Russian government, the state TV channels, and establishment press are sitting on the information. Apparently, the Russian government doesn't want this information out as it could undermine public support for the peace agenda that the government favors. However, reports have been published in Tsargrad, NewsFront, and Fergana.

Israel's interest in the Middle East is expansion, which is inconsistent with peace. Israel needs conflict and the destabilization of Syria and Iran -- Hezbollah's suppliers -- so that Israel can seize southern Lebanon. The American neoconservatives who are firmly entrenched in the Trump regime are de facto Israeli agents. Moreover, they are committed to American hegemony, which requires the overthrow of independent governments.

- Advertisement -

Putin is betting that Washington's pursuit of hegemony in the Middle East will cost Washington hegemony in Europe. If Putin does not win this bet, he had better be prepared for the war that Washington and Israel are aiming directly at Russia.