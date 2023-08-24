 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 8/24/23

Putin's A Killer Who's Guilty until (impossibly) Proven Innocent

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   9 comments
Vladimir Putin - World Economic Forum Annual Meeting Davos 2009
Vladimir Putin - World Economic Forum Annual Meeting Davos 2009
(Image by World Economic Forum from flickr)   Details   DMCA

The man's body has hardly been identified as Yevgeni Prigozhin's, and already The Economist and virtually all western mainstream media already know who killed him.

Here's The Economist's headline on the matter: "Prigozhin's death shows that Russia is a mafia state. A healthy country uses justice to restore order. Mr. Putin uses violence instead."

The follow-up elaborates: "As we published this editorial, it was not certain that Yevgeny Prigozhin's private jet was shot down by Russian air-defences, or that the mutineer and mercenary boss was on board. But everyone believes that it was and that his death was a punishment of spectacular ruthlessness ordered by Russia's president Vladimir Putin. And that is the way Mr. Putin likes it."

Really? You mean we don't know:

  • What caused Prigozhin's jet to crash,
  • Or if Prigozhin was on board,
  • Yet, EVERYONE believes that the plane was shot down,
  • By order of the "ruthless" Vladimir Putin
  • Who The Economist somehow knows is pleased by the turn of events.

Yes, that's what The Economist says.

And all that passes for sober analysis. Wow! No wonder Caitlin Johnstone can write with perfect logic that we westerners are "More Propagandized than Chinese People."

Of course, until the completion of a proper investigation (that can take months), there are many other possibilities to explain this apparent final chapter in Prigozhin's colorful life:

  • His plane might have crashed because of technical failures. Yes, that's possible!
  • As a master of deception and disguises, Prigozhin might not have been on board. We will not know if he was until DNA tests have been completed.
  • And even then . . ..
  • Ukrainians might have brought the plane down,
  • Or the CIA in one of its covert operations,
  • Or disgruntled Russian military personnel,
  • Or unhappy Wagner minions
  • Or one of Prigozhin's many, many enemies other than Vladimir Putin.
  • Or the plane might have been shot down after misidentification by Russian air defenses,
  • Or. . ..

But even more importantly, using the standard of non-evidence embraced by The Economist to establish the mafioso nature of the Russian state, how are we to characterize our own "United" States in view of its much better documented assassinations and assassination attempts of heads of state and public figures such as:

  • Fidel Castro of Cuba (600 CIA plots)
  • Patrice Lumumba of Congo (1961)
  • Rafael Trujillo of the Dominican Republic (1961)
  • Salvador Allende of Chile (1973)
  • Achmad Sukarno of Indonesia (1975)
  • Muammar Ghadaffy of Libya (2011)
  • Malcolm X of the United States (1965)
  • Martin Luther King of the United States (1968)
  • Robert F. Kennedy Sr. of the United States (1968)
  • President John F. Kennedy of the United States (1963)

That's just the short list of "punishment of spectacular ruthlessness" allegedly ordered by "our" own government - again, on much sounder evidence than the absolutely pure speculation of the mainstream western press.

By The Economist's and other mainstream media standards of proof (i.e., pure speculation), is ours then a "healthy country" that "uses justice to restore order?" Or is the U.S. a "mafia state" much worse than Russia?

Clearly, The Economist has once again shown beyond doubt that it is just another propaganda rag along with all those others who voice certainty about designated enemies long before evidence decides the case?

The rag's yellow journalism underlines its own bias by ignoring much better reasons for identifying our own country as a criminal enterprise that makes Cosa Nostra seem benign by comparison.

Draw your own conclusions.

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mike Rivage-Seul

(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Are Americans still naive enough to swallow whole the MSM's obvious propaganda? It's disgraceful!

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 24, 2023 at 9:10:06 PM

Author 0
Michael Dewey

(Member since Feb 15, 2008)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine
       -- Tom Paine

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

Its very sad. Some Americans would support expending the war because of it too.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 25, 2023 at 4:31:52 PM

Author 0
Mike Rivage-Seul

(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Reply to Michael Dewey:   New Content

You're right, Michael. The propaganda system is amazingly strong. So much money and willingness to fight on behalf of Ukraine. Meantime, "our" government ignores the rest of us.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 26, 2023 at 3:51:19 PM

Author 0
Michael Dewey

(Member since Feb 15, 2008)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine
       -- Tom Paine

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

They make the war sound like a Football Game.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 28, 2023 at 1:01:22 PM

Author 0
Peter Barus

(Member since Jul 15, 2007)

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus
  New Content

It's pretty clear by now that the mainstream media long ago abandoned any pretense at supporting an informed electorate. Thanks for laying out the questions they are not addressing. Somebody has to do it.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 25, 2023 at 6:59:54 PM

Author 0
Mike Rivage-Seul

(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Reply to Peter Barus:   New Content

I know you agree, Peter, that the job of the press has become dissemination of propaganda and government talking points which are the same thing. I've found Alexander Mercouris' daily YouTube commentaries on the war extremely helpful. I watch them every evening.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 26, 2023 at 3:58:34 PM

Author 0
Anton Grambihler

(Member since Feb 22, 2007)
  New Content

Who benefits the most from Prigozhin's death? Russia or Ukraine.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 26, 2023 at 12:29:04 PM

Author 0
Mike Rivage-Seul

(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Reply to Anton Grambihler:   New Content

I'm not sure, Anton. Your guess is as good as mine. What do you think? I do know that Prigozhin's death provided welcome distraction (for the U.S.) from threatening proceedings at the BRICS conference.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 26, 2023 at 4:00:54 PM

Author 0
Anton Grambihler

(Member since Feb 22, 2007)
Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

I think that it was a loss for Russia. It put Prigozhin's men (Soliders?) in disarray which is a benefit to Ukraine.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 26, 2023 at 4:19:49 PM

Author 0
