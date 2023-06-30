 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Putin, pressing the flesh?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
After the government-challenging Wagner Mercenary Chief was seen being cheered by the populace on his highly irregular advance on Moscow, suddenly the secretive, isolated, president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, is seen being cheered by the Russian citizenry in a "surprise public appearance," as they crowd around him attempting to shake his hand. Hmmm.

Cla-a-a-ss, can we spell Staged?? Putin never goes out into crowds. Putin is afraid to do so. Putin never shakes hands. He's afraid to do so, especially after having rivals silenced with a skin-contact poison. Just how bad is the situation for him in Russia right now? If he is resorting to going out into crowds to "prove" his "popularity" with the people, just how seriously has his reputation been damaged by the recent mercenary group's advance on the Capital, meeting with little if any military resistance?

My first reaction to all of that was to assume that the mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin would be summarily assassinated. You know, 'cause that's what Putin does. Many Russian dissidents have mysteriously fallen out of upper-story windows in that country. Buck Putin? 'Bye, 'bye! Just ask Aleksei Navalny, the Putin critic and opposition leader who is sitting in prison, apparently dying a slow and agonizing death by poisoning. Or ask any number of other anti-Putin activists who have been killed, jailed, or deported. Prigozhin is quite lucky to find himself alive in Minsk, Balarus. Especially after embarrassing Putin so publicly. I am still awaiting the headline stating "Prigozhin falls ten stories in unfortunate accident." If the reporting is accurate, it is little wonder that his current housing in Belarus is in a room with no windows, at all.

I just can't wait to see the ultimate embarrassment of the Russian President's defeat by little old Ukraine. Go get em', Zelensky. Knock the shock right off his smug little face.

Dan Cooper is an award winning freelance writer/editor living in the Texas Hill Country.
 

Dan Cooper

My first reaction was , "Prigozhin is a dead man, and just doesn't know it yet."

Submitted on Friday, Jun 30, 2023 at 9:33:07 PM

